PHOTOS: 217 We Care Youth football combine at Centennial Field in Dayton

217 We Care hosted the Youth Football Combine at Centennial Field, located at 504 E. Helena St. in Dayton on Saturday, July 19 & Sunday, July 20, 2025. Boys and girls showcased their football skills during the camp, which was free to participate in. 217 We Care is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization based in Ohio that focuses on engaging, motivating, and developing youth by fostering their interests in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) as well as occupational trades. Their mission is to help youth become innovative and empowered problem-solvers in the 21st century. Here are some highlights from Saturday. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER