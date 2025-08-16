PHOTOS: Chaminade-Julienne beats Sidney 7-0 in football scrimmage

Photos from a scrimmage between Sidney and Chaminade-Julienne on Friday, Aug. 15 at Roger Glass Stadium. The Eagles scored a touchdown on a 28-yard TD pass with 2:33 left in the third quarter and won the varsity portion of the scrimmage 7-0. Junior varsity players played 10-play series after the conclusion of the varsity portion. Sidney is scheduled to open the season at Bellefontaine, while CJ is scheduled to open at Miamisburg. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF