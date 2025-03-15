PHOTOS: Fort Loramie loses to Waterford in D-VII state final

Fort Loramie vs. Waterford D-VII state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford D-VII state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford D-VII state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford D-VII state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford D-VII state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford D-VII state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford D-VII state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford D-VII state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford D-VII state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford D-VII state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII girls basketball state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII state final
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford Division VII state final
1 / 47
Photos from Fort Loramie's 48-46 loss to Waterford in the Division VII girls basketball state championship game on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at University of Dayton Arena. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF