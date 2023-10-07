PHOTOS: Ohio State beats Maryland in Big 10 play

1 / 24
Ohio State tight end Cade Stover runs for a touchdown against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top