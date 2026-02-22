PHOTOS: Robert Morris at Wright State

wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
wsubb rmu miller
1 / 61
The Wright State University men's basketball team hosted Robert Morris University as well as their Senior Day recognition ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. The Colonials beat the Raiders 81-68. JEREMY MILLER / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO