Playoff roundup: West Liberty-Salem, Coldwater, Marion Local advance to state semifinals

West Liberty-Salem quarterback Nick Shifflet, shown here last week vs. Waynesville, rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another in Friday's win over Indian Lake in the Division V, Region 20 final. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

By Travis Erickson – Contributing Writer
15 minutes ago
Nick Shifflet scrambled for the go-ahead touchdown to lead West Liberty-Salem in a 21-14 win versus Indian Lake in a Division V regional final football game on Friday.

Shifflet scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second half with the game-winning run coming with 4:57 to play. He also connected with Carson Poppe on a 4-yard TD pass in the first half.

Madden Lillard hit Quest Clay on a touchdown throw and Drake Cosby added a rushing TD for Indian Lake.

West Liberty-Salem (13-1) advances to the state semifinals for the first time, and will face Ironton next Friday at a site to be determined.

Indian Lake finishes 11-3.

OTHER GAMES

Division VI

Region 24

Coldwater 45, Anna 21: Coldwater (13-1) booked a return to the State Tournament for the first time since 2021, moving on to play Bluffton on Friday. Anna ends the season with a 10-4 mark.

Division VII

Region 26

Col. Grove 14, Delphos St. John’s 0: Delphos St. John’s closes the year with a 6-8 record. Col. Grove will move on to play Marion Local in next week’s state semifinal on Friday.

Region 28

Marion Local 21, Minster 7: Unbeaten Marion Local (14-0) extended its OHSAA record win streak to 62 games, qualifying for the State Tournament for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons. Minster finishes the season at 11-3.

