Playoff roundup: West Liberty-Salem, Coldwater, Marion Local advance to state semifinals

Nick Shifflet scrambled for the go-ahead touchdown to lead West Liberty-Salem in a 21-14 win versus Indian Lake in a Division V regional final football game on Friday.
Shifflet scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second half with the game-winning run coming with 4:57 to play. He also connected with Carson Poppe on a 4-yard TD pass in the first half.
Madden Lillard hit Quest Clay on a touchdown throw and Drake Cosby added a rushing TD for Indian Lake.
West Liberty-Salem (13-1) advances to the state semifinals for the first time, and will face Ironton next Friday at a site to be determined.
Indian Lake finishes 11-3.
OTHER GAMES
Division VI
Region 24
Coldwater 45, Anna 21: Coldwater (13-1) booked a return to the State Tournament for the first time since 2021, moving on to play Bluffton on Friday. Anna ends the season with a 10-4 mark.
Division VII
Region 26
Col. Grove 14, Delphos St. John’s 0: Delphos St. John’s closes the year with a 6-8 record. Col. Grove will move on to play Marion Local in next week’s state semifinal on Friday.
Region 28
Marion Local 21, Minster 7: Unbeaten Marion Local (14-0) extended its OHSAA record win streak to 62 games, qualifying for the State Tournament for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons. Minster finishes the season at 11-3.
About the Author