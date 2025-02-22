Pluhowsky part of Team USA title at 2025 International Bowling Federation World Cup

Pluhowsky and her teammates recently stood atop the awards podium while the anthem played after the Team USA women’s team won gold at the 2025 International Bowling Federation World Cup at Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Hong Kong. Team USA bowlers Bryanna Cote, Jillian Martin, Lauren Russo and Pluhowsky topped Singapore in the semifinals and edged out top-seeded Malaysia for the title — the first World Cup team gold for Team USA.

“Winning never gets old,” Pluhowsky said. “I didn’t know when I would get another chance to compete for Team USA, so I tried to make the most of the experience.”

Pluhowsky, 42, was recently chosen by the National Selection Committee to return to Team USA for a 25th consecutive year. That feat was not lost on Team USA teammate Jillian Martin, who is just 20 years old.

“Obviously, we joke about some of them not being alive as long as I have been on the team,” Pluhowsky said. “It is crazy, but proves bowling is a lifelong sport. Age is just a number if you can still compete.”

Pluhowsky has done more than compete. She has repeatedly come out on top, earning six gold, three silver and six bronze medals in the past decade alone. She’s collected more than 50 total medals in international competition since 2001 in singles, doubles, team or all-events. She also has eight professional titles, including three majors.

This World Cup win, however, was special on a personal as well for the mother of four as two of her children made the trip to Hong Kong.

“It meant a lot to be able to show them how important it is to keep chasing their dreams no matter their age,” Pluhowsky said. “And seeing their excitement made the whole experience even better.”

While much has changed in Pluhowsky’s life in the past 25 years, her game is not one of them.

“I don’t think my game is different now,” she said. “Strategy changes based on what we bowl on, but I have more experience so that helps me stay competitive.”

And while sleep is hard to come by these days with both a toddler and infant in the house, Pluhowsky is quick to credit motherhood for her stamina.

“I am competitive by nature, so I always have a fire to win,” she said. “And the kids keep me young.”