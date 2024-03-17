Preble Shawnee basketball reaches state for 1st time

The Arrows (24-3) will play defending state champion Cleveland Heights Lutheran East at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals.

The Arrows led 14-11 after one quarter and stretched the lead to 24-13 at halftime on Shrout’s spin dribble into a 3-pointer. The Arrows led 39-28 after three and stayed in control to the end, outscoring the Tigers by 10 in the fourth.

Brody Morton added 11 points for the Arrows, and Logan Hawley grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots. Shrout had nine rebounds.

Jace Watren led Versailles (15-12) with 10 points, and Carson Heitkamp had 11 rebounds.