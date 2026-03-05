Preps Profile: Aaliyah Crawford, Beavercreek High School

Name: Aaliyah Crawford
School: Beavercreek
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sports: Wrestling
Claim to fame/honors: After battling health issues the past two seasons, returned to action recently to place second out of 25 competitors at the Iron Maiden Invitational; carries 3.8 grade point average; member of National Honor Society; member of National Society of High School Scholars; plans to major in aerospace engineering in college
Bet you didn’t know: I love to draw
Words I live by: Excuses please only those who make them
Toughest opponent: Myself. No scoreboard measures the battles we fight internally. The toughest competition I’ve faced has been pushing past my own limits, silencing doubt and demanding more from myself than anyone else ever could. That’s a game that never ends and that’s what makes it worth playing.
Biggest influence: My brother, Calvin, he’s always pushed me to be my best with all my sports
Match-day rituals: I pray with my team
What’s on my bedroom walls: Paintings
When I’m bored I like to: Write
Favorite movie: Monsters, Inc.
Favorite TV show: Care Bears
Favorite musical artist: Ice Nine Kills
I can’t live without: My family
The most important trait in a person is: Confidence
Event I’d like to attend: Olympics and watch female wrestling
Favorite book: To Kill a Mockingbird
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken and rice
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
The profession I respect the most is: Teachers
Favorite cereal: Fruity Pebbles
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Wal-Mart
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a koala
I’d love to trade places for a day with: My mom
Person from history I’d like to meet: Aretha Franklin
Place where I’d love to travel? Australia
Talent I’d like to have? Skating
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: Michigan
Favorite athlete: Serena Williams
Favorite Olympic sport: Figure skating
Favorite sports moment: I pinned a girl in 30 seconds
Favorite snack: Applesauce
Best thing about wrestling: Just having confidence in myself
In 10 years, I hope to be: An aerospace engineer for NASA
Nominate for a Preps Profile:
Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Preps Profile in the subject line.
About the Author