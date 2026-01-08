Preps Profile: Abigail Hyatt, Oakwood High School

Name: Abigail Hyatt
School: Oakwood
Grade: Senior
Age: 17
Sports: Field hockey
Claim to fame/honors: All-time leader in goals and points in program’s 103-year history; ranks fourth in career assists; earned first team all-league all four years; served as team captain three years
Bet you didn’t know: I played ice hockey for nine years
Words I live by: “Nothing last forever, even cold November rain” (Guns N’ Roses)
Toughest opponent: Fairmont since they are our rivals
Biggest influence: My Grandpa
Game-day rituals: I always have an ice coffee and listen to rock
What’s on my bedroom walls: Records and lots of posters
When I’m bored I like to: Watch TV or go for a walk
Favorite movie: Star Wars
Favorite TV show: How I Met Your Mother
Favorite musical artist: Billy Joel
I can’t live without: Music
The most important trait in a person is: Trustworthy
Event I’d like to attend: Stanley Cup Finals
Favorite book: The Great Gatsby
Favorite home-cooked meal: Pasta
Favorite restaurant: Chick-Fil-a
The profession I respect the most is: The police
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Free People
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a bird
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Millie Bobby Brown
Person from history I’d like to meet: Elvis
Place where I’d love to travel? Italy
Talent I’d like to have? Making music
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite team: Ohio State, Bengals and Penguins
Favorite athlete: Sidney Crosby
Favorite Olympic sport: Field hockey
Favorite sports moment: Miracle on Ice
Favorite snack: Cheez-itz
Best thing about field hockey: My team and the community I have. I had no idea until this year how many people I have supporting me. They all mean so much to me.
In 10 years, I hope to be: Forensic scientist
