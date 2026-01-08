Preps Profile: Abigail Hyatt, Oakwood High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 17

Sports: Field hockey

Claim to fame/honors: All-time leader in goals and points in program’s 103-year history; ranks fourth in career assists; earned first team all-league all four years; served as team captain three years

Bet you didn’t know: I played ice hockey for nine years

Words I live by: “Nothing last forever, even cold November rain” (Guns N’ Roses)

Toughest opponent: Fairmont since they are our rivals

Biggest influence: My Grandpa

Game-day rituals: I always have an ice coffee and listen to rock

What’s on my bedroom walls: Records and lots of posters

When I’m bored I like to: Watch TV or go for a walk

Favorite movie: Star Wars

Favorite TV show: How I Met Your Mother

Favorite musical artist: Billy Joel

I can’t live without: Music

The most important trait in a person is: Trustworthy

Event I’d like to attend: Stanley Cup Finals

Favorite book: The Great Gatsby

Favorite home-cooked meal: Pasta

Favorite restaurant: Chick-Fil-a

The profession I respect the most is: The police

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Free People

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a bird

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Millie Bobby Brown

Person from history I’d like to meet: Elvis

Place where I’d love to travel? Italy

Talent I’d like to have? Making music

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite team: Ohio State, Bengals and Penguins

Favorite athlete: Sidney Crosby

Favorite Olympic sport: Field hockey

Favorite sports moment: Miracle on Ice

Favorite snack: Cheez-itz

Best thing about field hockey: My team and the community I have. I had no idea until this year how many people I have supporting me. They all mean so much to me.

In 10 years, I hope to be: Forensic scientist

