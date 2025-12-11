Preps Profile: Ainsley Gregory, Bellbrook High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 17

Sports: Golf

Claim to fame/honors: Medalist at Southwestern Buckeye League championships

Bet you didn’t know: I danced for 11 years and cheered for nine years

Words I live by: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.“ Jeremiah 29:11

Toughest opponent: Centerville

Biggest influence: My parents and grandparents

Match-day rituals: Listen to music, pray and fill my mind with positive words and affirmations

What’s on my bedroom walls: Bulletin board with photos and bible verses, paintings/pictures, and a mirror

Favorite movie: The Forge

Favorite TV show: My Life with the Walter Boys

Favorite musical artist: Brandon Lake or Elevation Worship

I can’t live without: A plan

When I’m bored I like to: Watch a show

Favorite book: The Divergent Series

The most important trait in a person is: Caring and determined

Event I’d like to attend: National championship with Ohio State playing

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak

Favorite restaurant: J Alexander’s

The profession I respect the most is: Entrepreneur

Favorite cereal: Honey Nut Cheerios

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Alter’d State

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a bird so I could see the whole world

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Marissa Wenzler

Person from history I’d like to meet: Tiger Woods

Place where I’d love to travel? Bora Bora

Talent I’d like to have? Being able to sing

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes

Favorite athlete: TreVeyon Henderson

Favorite Olympic sport: Track

Favorite sports moment: When Ohio State won the national championship last year

Favorite snack: Popcorn

Best thing about golf: There is a lot of room for growth in the game, whether it is skill growth or mental growth

In 10 years, I hope to: Have a good job, be married and maybe have a kid

