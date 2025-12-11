Preps Profile: Ainsley Gregory, Bellbrook High School

Name: Ainsley Gregory
School: Bellbrook
Grade: Senior
Age: 17
Sports: Golf
Claim to fame/honors: Medalist at Southwestern Buckeye League championships
Bet you didn’t know: I danced for 11 years and cheered for nine years
Words I live by: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.“ Jeremiah 29:11
Toughest opponent: Centerville
Biggest influence: My parents and grandparents
Match-day rituals: Listen to music, pray and fill my mind with positive words and affirmations
What’s on my bedroom walls: Bulletin board with photos and bible verses, paintings/pictures, and a mirror
Favorite movie: The Forge
Favorite TV show: My Life with the Walter Boys
Favorite musical artist: Brandon Lake or Elevation Worship
I can’t live without: A plan
When I’m bored I like to: Watch a show
Favorite book: The Divergent Series
The most important trait in a person is: Caring and determined
Event I’d like to attend: National championship with Ohio State playing
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak
Favorite restaurant: J Alexander’s
The profession I respect the most is: Entrepreneur
Favorite cereal: Honey Nut Cheerios
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Alter’d State
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a bird so I could see the whole world
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Marissa Wenzler
Person from history I’d like to meet: Tiger Woods
Place where I’d love to travel? Bora Bora
Talent I’d like to have? Being able to sing
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Favorite athlete: TreVeyon Henderson
Favorite Olympic sport: Track
Favorite sports moment: When Ohio State won the national championship last year
Favorite snack: Popcorn
Best thing about golf: There is a lot of room for growth in the game, whether it is skill growth or mental growth
In 10 years, I hope to: Have a good job, be married and maybe have a kid
