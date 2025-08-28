Preps Profile: Andrew Gochenouer, Alter High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 17

Sports: Golf, basketball

Claim to fame/honors: Golf team won state title the past three years; basketball team won state championship sophomore year; earned medalist honors with 68 this year at Dublin Coffman Invitational at Country Club of Muirfield; medalist with 69 at Wedgewood Classic in Powell; carries 3.9 grade-point average; committed to play golf and major in accounting and finance at Wright State University

Bet you didn’t know: I play basketball

Words I live by: Easy to beat a team, but tough to beat a family

Toughest opponent: Dublin Jerome in golf

Biggest influence: My brother, Davis, with his work ethic in golf

Match-day rituals: I drink a lot of coffee

What’s on my bedroom walls: Golf flags, a signed Christian Laettner signed jersey, Johnny Cash poster, Dayton Flyers signed basketball, golf and basketball awards

When I’m bored I like to: Hang out with friends

Favorite movie: Oceans 11

Person who would play me in a movie: Brad Pitt

Favorite TV show: I like watching college football

Favorite musical artists: Riley Green and Jason Aldean

I can’t live without: My family

The most important trait in a person is: Forgiveness

Event I’d like to attend: Masters

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak and potatoes

Favorite restaurant: Pine Club

The profession I respect the most is: Doctors or first responders

Favorite cereal: Froot Loops

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Golf Galaxy

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a bird

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Joe Burrow

Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesus Christ

Place where I’d love to travel? Italy

Talent I’d like to have? Play an instrument

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite team: Ohio State

Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan

Favorite Olympic sport: Skiing

Favorite sports moment: All the golf state titles combined, especially the first two years playing with my brother

Favorite snack: Uncrustables

Best thing about golf: Teaches you about life

In 10 years, I hope to be: Happy

