Preps Profile: Andrew Gochenouer, Alter High School

Name: Andrew Gochenouer
School: Alter
Grade: Senior
Age: 17
Sports: Golf, basketball
Claim to fame/honors: Golf team won state title the past three years; basketball team won state championship sophomore year; earned medalist honors with 68 this year at Dublin Coffman Invitational at Country Club of Muirfield; medalist with 69 at Wedgewood Classic in Powell; carries 3.9 grade-point average; committed to play golf and major in accounting and finance at Wright State University
Bet you didn’t know: I play basketball
Words I live by: Easy to beat a team, but tough to beat a family
Toughest opponent: Dublin Jerome in golf
Biggest influence: My brother, Davis, with his work ethic in golf
Match-day rituals: I drink a lot of coffee
What’s on my bedroom walls: Golf flags, a signed Christian Laettner signed jersey, Johnny Cash poster, Dayton Flyers signed basketball, golf and basketball awards
When I’m bored I like to: Hang out with friends
Favorite movie: Oceans 11
Person who would play me in a movie: Brad Pitt
Favorite TV show: I like watching college football
Favorite musical artists: Riley Green and Jason Aldean
I can’t live without: My family
The most important trait in a person is: Forgiveness
Event I’d like to attend: Masters
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak and potatoes
Favorite restaurant: Pine Club
The profession I respect the most is: Doctors or first responders
Favorite cereal: Froot Loops
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Golf Galaxy
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a bird
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Joe Burrow
Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesus Christ
Place where I’d love to travel? Italy
Talent I’d like to have? Play an instrument
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite team: Ohio State
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan
Favorite Olympic sport: Skiing
Favorite sports moment: All the golf state titles combined, especially the first two years playing with my brother
Favorite snack: Uncrustables
Best thing about golf: Teaches you about life
In 10 years, I hope to be: Happy
