Preps Profile: Anthony Valenti, Valley View High School

Name: Anthony Valenti
School: Valley View
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sports: Football, basketball, track
Claim to fame/honors: Named Southwestern Buckeye League offensive player of the year in football; earned first-team All-SWBL as wide receiver and defensive back; plays shooting guard in basketball and competes in the 400, 800 and long jump in track
Bet you didn’t know: I have eight siblings
Words I live by: Work smarter, not harder
Toughest opponent: Liberty Center
Biggest influence: My parents
What’s on my bedroom walls: Notre Dame flags
When I’m bored I like to: Run or play with my dogs
Favorite movie: Shawshank Redemption
Favorite TV show: Breaking Bad
Favorite musical artist: Journey
I can’t live without: Fruit
The most important trait in a person is: Kindness
Event I’d like to attend: Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field
Favorite book: Scythe
Favorite home-cooked meal: Anything Italian
Favorite restaurant: Cheesecake Factory
The profession I respect the most is: Teachers
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a penguin
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Jordan Love
Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesus
Place where I’d love to travel? Rome
Talent I’d like to have? Being able to do a backflip
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: Green Bay Packers
Favorite athlete: Tucker Kraft
Favorite Olympic sport: Track events, specifically 400-meter dash
Favorite sports moment: Winning league senior year for football
Favorite snack: Blueberries
Best thing about football: The bonds and memories created with the team
In 10 years, I hope to be: Starting a family and having a fulfilling career
