Preps Profile: Anthony Valenti, Valley View High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Football, basketball, track

Claim to fame/honors: Named Southwestern Buckeye League offensive player of the year in football; earned first-team All-SWBL as wide receiver and defensive back; plays shooting guard in basketball and competes in the 400, 800 and long jump in track

Bet you didn’t know: I have eight siblings

Words I live by: Work smarter, not harder

Toughest opponent: Liberty Center

Biggest influence: My parents

What’s on my bedroom walls: Notre Dame flags

When I’m bored I like to: Run or play with my dogs

Favorite movie: Shawshank Redemption

Favorite TV show: Breaking Bad

Favorite musical artist: Journey

I can’t live without: Fruit

The most important trait in a person is: Kindness

Event I’d like to attend: Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field

Favorite book: Scythe

Favorite home-cooked meal: Anything Italian

Favorite restaurant: Cheesecake Factory

The profession I respect the most is: Teachers

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a penguin

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Jordan Love

Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesus

Place where I’d love to travel? Rome

Talent I’d like to have? Being able to do a backflip

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: Green Bay Packers

Favorite athlete: Tucker Kraft

Favorite Olympic sport: Track events, specifically 400-meter dash

Favorite sports moment: Winning league senior year for football

Favorite snack: Blueberries

Best thing about football: The bonds and memories created with the team

In 10 years, I hope to be: Starting a family and having a fulfilling career

Nominate for a Preps Profile:

Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Preps Profile in the subject line.