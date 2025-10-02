Preps Profile: Ava Snow, Centerville High School

Name: Ava Snow
School: Centerville
Grade: Senior
Age: 17
Sports: Golf
Claim to fame/honors: Greater Western Ohio Conference winner; second place at Beavercreek Invitational and Sycamore Invitational; third place at Alter Invitational
Bet you didn’t know: I can name all the Ohio native mammals scientific names
Words I live by: Appreciate the small things in life
Toughest opponent: Myself
Biggest influence: Morgan Rodgers
Game-day rituals: Listen to my golf playlist, eat oatmeal, and my practice routine before a tournament
What’s on my bedroom walls: A sign that says I love you to the moon and back
When I’m bored I like to: Go to the pet store
Favorite movie: How to Train Your Dragon
Person who would play me in a movie: Jodie Sweetin
Favorite TV show: Survivor
Favorite musical artist: Noah Kahan
I can’t live without: Ice cream
The most important trait in a person is: Honesty
Event I’d like to attend: Survivor final show
Favorite book: Wings of Fire
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak and mashed potatoes
Favorite restaurant: Jim Dandy’s
The profession I respect the most is: Teachers/coaches
Favorite cereal: Special K with chocolate pieces
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: lululemon
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … gray owl
I’d love to trade places for a day with: My mom
Person from history I’d like to meet: Charles Darwin
Place where I’d love to travel? The Galapagos
Talent I’d like to have? I wish I could spell
Favorite school subject: Environmental science
Favorite team: The Bengals
Favorite athlete: Rory McIlroy
Favorite Olympic sport: Skiing
Favorite sports moment: When I won GWOC
Favorite snack: Oyster crackers
Best thing about golf: The peace of being outside
In 10 years, I hope to be: Working with animals
