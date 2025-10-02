Breaking: What time is trick-or-treat? Info for the Dayton region

Preps Profile: Ava Snow, Centerville High School

Ava Snow, Centerville High School. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Ava Snow, Centerville High School. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Sports
By Dave Lamb – Contributing Writer
54 minutes ago
X

Name: Ava Snow

School: Centerville

Grade: Senior

Age: 17

Sports: Golf

Claim to fame/honors: Greater Western Ohio Conference winner; second place at Beavercreek Invitational and Sycamore Invitational; third place at Alter Invitational

Bet you didn’t know: I can name all the Ohio native mammals scientific names

Words I live by: Appreciate the small things in life

Toughest opponent: Myself

Biggest influence: Morgan Rodgers

Game-day rituals: Listen to my golf playlist, eat oatmeal, and my practice routine before a tournament

What’s on my bedroom walls: A sign that says I love you to the moon and back

When I’m bored I like to: Go to the pet store

Favorite movie: How to Train Your Dragon

Person who would play me in a movie: Jodie Sweetin

Favorite TV show: Survivor

Favorite musical artist: Noah Kahan

I can’t live without: Ice cream

The most important trait in a person is: Honesty

Event I’d like to attend: Survivor final show

Favorite book: Wings of Fire

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak and mashed potatoes

Favorite restaurant: Jim Dandy’s

The profession I respect the most is: Teachers/coaches

Favorite cereal: Special K with chocolate pieces

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: lululemon

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … gray owl

I’d love to trade places for a day with: My mom

Person from history I’d like to meet: Charles Darwin

Place where I’d love to travel? The Galapagos

Talent I’d like to have? I wish I could spell

Favorite school subject: Environmental science

Favorite team: The Bengals

Favorite athlete: Rory McIlroy

Favorite Olympic sport: Skiing

Favorite sports moment: When I won GWOC

Favorite snack: Oyster crackers

Best thing about golf: The peace of being outside

In 10 years, I hope to be: Working with animals

Nominate for a Preps Profile:

Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Preps Profile in the subject line.

In Other News
1
Archdeacon: Grace Norman holds the crowd spellbound at Cedarville...
2
High School Football: 5 things to know before Week 7
3
‘Everybody’s hurting’: Late-inning fight not enough as Reds eliminated...
4
Bengals: Taylor ‘unwavering’ in his confidence of Jake Browning
5
McCoy: Reds postseason comes to a crashing conclusion in Chavez Ravine

About the Author

Dave Lamb