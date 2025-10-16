Preps Profile: Ava Whitt, Springboro High School

Age: 16

Sports: Soccer

Claim to fame/honors: Member of the 2024 Division I championship team; named to Greater Western Ohio Conference all-academic team

Bet you didn’t know: I have been out of the country four times

Words I live by: With God you can do anything

Toughest opponent: Centerville

Biggest influence: My mom

Game-day rituals: Hugging my dad before each game

What’s on my bedroom walls: Pictures of my family and friends

When I’m bored I like to: Hang out with my friends and family

Favorite movie: Home Alone

Person who would play me in a movie: Scarlett Johansson

Favorite TV show: The Summer I Turned Pretty

Favorite musical artist: Ty Myers

I can’t live without: My dog Winston

The most important trait in a person is: Happiness, a positive heart can change everything

Event I’d like to attend: 2026 FIFA World Cup

Favorite book: A Dog’s Way Home

Favorite home-cooked meal: Lasagna

Favorite restaurant: Cheesecake Factory

The profession I respect the most is: Doctors/Military

Favorite cereal: Frosted Mini-Wheats

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Target

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a dolphin

Person from history I’d like to meet: Maya Angelou for her wisdom

Place where I’d love to travel? Hawaii

Talent I’d like to have? Better musical ability

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: Manchester United

Favorite athlete: Usain Bolt

Favorite Olympic sport: Soccer

Favorite sports moment: Winning the state championship against Walsh

Favorite snack: Fruit snacks

Best thing about soccer: The teamwork and its ability to clear your mind

In 10 years, I hope to be: Living in Florida pursuing the career path of being lawyer and to continue to play soccer

