Preps Profile: Ava Whitt, Springboro High School

School: Springboro
Grade: Sophomore
Age: 16
Sports: Soccer
Claim to fame/honors: Member of the 2024 Division I championship team; named to Greater Western Ohio Conference all-academic team
Bet you didn’t know: I have been out of the country four times
Words I live by: With God you can do anything
Toughest opponent: Centerville
Biggest influence: My mom
Game-day rituals: Hugging my dad before each game
What’s on my bedroom walls: Pictures of my family and friends
When I’m bored I like to: Hang out with my friends and family
Favorite movie: Home Alone
Person who would play me in a movie: Scarlett Johansson
Favorite TV show: The Summer I Turned Pretty
Favorite musical artist: Ty Myers
I can’t live without: My dog Winston
The most important trait in a person is: Happiness, a positive heart can change everything
Event I’d like to attend: 2026 FIFA World Cup
Favorite book: A Dog’s Way Home
Favorite home-cooked meal: Lasagna
Favorite restaurant: Cheesecake Factory
The profession I respect the most is: Doctors/Military
Favorite cereal: Frosted Mini-Wheats
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Target
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a dolphin
Person from history I’d like to meet: Maya Angelou for her wisdom
Place where I’d love to travel? Hawaii
Talent I’d like to have? Better musical ability
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: Manchester United
Favorite athlete: Usain Bolt
Favorite Olympic sport: Soccer
Favorite sports moment: Winning the state championship against Walsh
Favorite snack: Fruit snacks
Best thing about soccer: The teamwork and its ability to clear your mind
In 10 years, I hope to be: Living in Florida pursuing the career path of being lawyer and to continue to play soccer
