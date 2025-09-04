Preps Profile: Breanne Given, Springboro High School

Name: Breanne Given
School: Springboro
Grade: Senior
Age: 17
Sports: Volleyball
Claim to fame/honors: Regarded as the driving force behind her team with her energy and reliability; leads Greater Western Ohio Conference in kills; serves on Panther Athletic Council; earned honorable mention all-area
Bet you didn’t know: I have never watched High School Musical
Words I live by: “My pain is my motivation” - LeBron James
Toughest opponent: Every team across the net
Biggest influence: My parents and teammates
Game-day rituals: An iced caramel macchiato from Starbucks and listening to my game day playlist with my team
What’s on my bedroom walls: Pictures of my loved ones and bible verses
When I’m bored I like to: FaceTime my friends and online shopping
Favorite movie: Ratatouille
Person who would play me in a movie: Belle from Beauty and the Beast
Favorite TV show: Gilmore Girls
Favorite musical artist: Pink Floyd or Drake
I can’t live without: Jesus
The most important trait in a person is: Trust
Event I’d like to attend: Volleyball national championship
Favorite book: My bible
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak and potatoes and veggies
Favorite restaurant: Rooster’s
The profession I respect the most is: Military
Favorite cereal: Cap’n Crunch (Berries)
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Free People or Altered State
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a tiger or lion
I’d love to trade places for a day with: LeBron James
Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesus
A place where I’d love to travel? Maldives
Talent I’d like to have? To do a backflip
Favorite school subject: Math (when I understand it)
Favorite team: Georgia Bulldogs
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite Olympic sport: Volleyball
Favorite sports moment: Winning first in silver bracket at Nationals in Orlando
Favorite snack: Rice cake with apples and honey
Best thing about volleyball: The people you get to meet that end up becoming your best friends
In 10 years, I hope to be: Married and have a big family living on land and have three dogs
