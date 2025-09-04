Preps Profile: Breanne Given, Springboro High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 17

Sports: Volleyball

Claim to fame/honors: Regarded as the driving force behind her team with her energy and reliability; leads Greater Western Ohio Conference in kills; serves on Panther Athletic Council; earned honorable mention all-area

Bet you didn’t know: I have never watched High School Musical

Words I live by: “My pain is my motivation” - LeBron James

Toughest opponent: Every team across the net

Biggest influence: My parents and teammates

Game-day rituals: An iced caramel macchiato from Starbucks and listening to my game day playlist with my team

What’s on my bedroom walls: Pictures of my loved ones and bible verses

When I’m bored I like to: FaceTime my friends and online shopping

Favorite movie: Ratatouille

Person who would play me in a movie: Belle from Beauty and the Beast

Favorite TV show: Gilmore Girls

Favorite musical artist: Pink Floyd or Drake

I can’t live without: Jesus

The most important trait in a person is: Trust

Event I’d like to attend: Volleyball national championship

Favorite book: My bible

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak and potatoes and veggies

Favorite restaurant: Rooster’s

The profession I respect the most is: Military

Favorite cereal: Cap’n Crunch (Berries)

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Free People or Altered State

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a tiger or lion

I’d love to trade places for a day with: LeBron James

Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesus

A place where I’d love to travel? Maldives

Talent I’d like to have? To do a backflip

Favorite school subject: Math (when I understand it)

Favorite team: Georgia Bulldogs

Favorite athlete: LeBron James

Favorite Olympic sport: Volleyball

Favorite sports moment: Winning first in silver bracket at Nationals in Orlando

Favorite snack: Rice cake with apples and honey

Best thing about volleyball: The people you get to meet that end up becoming your best friends

In 10 years, I hope to be: Married and have a big family living on land and have three dogs