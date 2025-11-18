Preps Profile: Brianna Abels, Northmont High School

Name: Brianna Abels
School: Northmont
Grade: Senior
Age: 17
Sports: Volleyball, dance
Claim to fame/honors: Team captain and four-year letter winner; set single-season record for assists (661); surpassed 1,000 assists for career; earned second-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference, District 15 and All-District honors; received Northmont Rotary Student Athlete of the Month; carries 4.37 grade-point average; member of Northmont Honor Society
Bet you didn’t know: I’m left-handed
Words I live by: “Good luck, but you don’t need luck because you have skill”
Toughest opponent: St. Ursula
Biggest influence: My dad
Game-day rituals: Take a deep breath before the start of every set
What’s on my bedroom walls: All of my certificates for my academic and athletic achievements
When I’m bored I like to: watch Gilmore Girls
Favorite movie: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Favorite TV show: Gilmore Girls
Favorite musical artist: Noah Kahan
I can’t live without: Chocolate milk
The most important trait in a person is: Honesty
Event I’d like to attend: UD basketball game
Favorite book: Nothing like the Movies
Favorite home-cooked meal: Baked pasta
Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-a
The profession I respect the most is: Teachers
Favorite cereal: Raisin Bran
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Target
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a giraffe
I’d love to trade places for a day with: My sister
Person from history I’d like to meet: Alexander Hamilton
Place where I’d love to travel? Anywhere in Europe
Talent I’d like to have? Be able to sing
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite team: UD Flyers
Favorite athlete: Nayelis Cabello
Favorite Olympic sport: Gymnastics
Favorite sports moment: Celebrating after a good kill
Favorite snack: Goldfish
Best thing about volleyball: Being able to play with my friends
In 10 years, I hope to be: a pediatric therapist
