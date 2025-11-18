Preps Profile: Brianna Abels, Northmont High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 17

Sports: Volleyball, dance

Claim to fame/honors: Team captain and four-year letter winner; set single-season record for assists (661); surpassed 1,000 assists for career; earned second-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference, District 15 and All-District honors; received Northmont Rotary Student Athlete of the Month; carries 4.37 grade-point average; member of Northmont Honor Society

Bet you didn’t know: I’m left-handed

Words I live by: “Good luck, but you don’t need luck because you have skill”

Toughest opponent: St. Ursula

Biggest influence: My dad

Game-day rituals: Take a deep breath before the start of every set

What’s on my bedroom walls: All of my certificates for my academic and athletic achievements

When I’m bored I like to: watch Gilmore Girls

Favorite movie: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Favorite TV show: Gilmore Girls

Favorite musical artist: Noah Kahan

I can’t live without: Chocolate milk

The most important trait in a person is: Honesty

Event I’d like to attend: UD basketball game

Favorite book: Nothing like the Movies

Favorite home-cooked meal: Baked pasta

Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-a

The profession I respect the most is: Teachers

Favorite cereal: Raisin Bran

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Target

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a giraffe

I’d love to trade places for a day with: My sister

Person from history I’d like to meet: Alexander Hamilton

Place where I’d love to travel? Anywhere in Europe

Talent I’d like to have? Be able to sing

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite team: UD Flyers

Favorite athlete: Nayelis Cabello

Favorite Olympic sport: Gymnastics

Favorite sports moment: Celebrating after a good kill

Favorite snack: Goldfish

Best thing about volleyball: Being able to play with my friends

In 10 years, I hope to be: a pediatric therapist

