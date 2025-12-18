Preps Profile: Brianna Morris, Tippecanoe High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Volleyball

Claim to fame/honors: Setter was instrumental in team’s state championship; set single-season record for assists; team captain; earned four varsity letters; named to Principal’s list for four years.

Bet you didn’t know: I have a brother that’s 14 years older than me

Words I live by: Hard work pays off

Toughest opponent: Archbishop Hoban

Biggest influence: My mom

Game-day rituals: Drinking a bubbler energy drink and listening to music with my team

What’s on my bedroom walls: My grandpas paintings and bible verses

When I’m bored I like to: Hang out with my friends and family

Favorite movie: Elf

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite musical artist: Jason Aldean

I can’t live without: My dog

The most important trait in a person is: Kindness

Event I’d like to attend: College Baseball World Series

Favorite book: The bible

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chili and corn bread

Favorite restaurant: Texas Road House

The profession I respect the most is: First responders

Favorite cereal: Honey Nut Cheerios

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Altered State

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a dolphin

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Bergen Reilly

Person from history I’d like to meet: Babe Ruth

Place where I’d love to travel? Greece

Talent I’d like to have? Be able to sing.

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes

Favorite athlete: Bergen Reilly

Favorite Olympic sport: Beach volleyball

Favorite sports moment: Winning the state championship my senior year

Favorite snack: Goldfish

Best thing about volleyball: It’s a challenging sport to excel

In 10 years, I hope to be: Working as a physical therapist and have a family

