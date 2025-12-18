Preps Profile: Brianna Morris, Tippecanoe High School

Name: Brianna Morris
School: Tippecanoe
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sports: Volleyball
Claim to fame/honors: Setter was instrumental in team’s state championship; set single-season record for assists; team captain; earned four varsity letters; named to Principal’s list for four years.
Bet you didn’t know: I have a brother that’s 14 years older than me
Words I live by: Hard work pays off
Toughest opponent: Archbishop Hoban
Biggest influence: My mom
Game-day rituals: Drinking a bubbler energy drink and listening to music with my team
What’s on my bedroom walls: My grandpas paintings and bible verses
When I’m bored I like to: Hang out with my friends and family
Favorite movie: Elf
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite musical artist: Jason Aldean
I can’t live without: My dog
The most important trait in a person is: Kindness
Event I’d like to attend: College Baseball World Series
Favorite book: The bible
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chili and corn bread
Favorite restaurant: Texas Road House
The profession I respect the most is: First responders
Favorite cereal: Honey Nut Cheerios
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Altered State
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a dolphin
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Bergen Reilly
Person from history I’d like to meet: Babe Ruth
Place where I’d love to travel? Greece
Talent I’d like to have? Be able to sing.
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Favorite athlete: Bergen Reilly
Favorite Olympic sport: Beach volleyball
Favorite sports moment: Winning the state championship my senior year
Favorite snack: Goldfish
Best thing about volleyball: It’s a challenging sport to excel
In 10 years, I hope to be: Working as a physical therapist and have a family
