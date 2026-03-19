Preps Profile: Brody Denny, Valley View High School

Name: Brody Denny
School: Valley View
Grade: Junior
Age: 17
Sports: Basketball, golf
Claim to fame/honors: Named All-Southwest District Division IV player of the year; earned first-team All-Southwestern Buckeye League honors; surpassed 1,600 points for his career; led SWBL in scoring (30.6) and steals (4.6); ranked fifth in assists (3.8); scored season-high 41 in win over Northwestern; collected 40 points, 10 steals, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in win over Franklin;
Bet you didn’t know: I’m good at pickleball
Words I live by: Encouragement and competitiveness
Toughest opponents: Oakwood and Waynesville
Biggest influence: My brother Zack; trying to live up to what he did as a 2,000-point scorer and playing D1 basketball (Bowling Green)
Game-day rituals: Listen to music and get shots up before the game, drink blue Gatorade
What’s on my bedroom walls: Signed jerseys of NBA players
When I’m bored I like to: Go out and get a bite or go get a lift
Favorite movie: Coach Carter
Favorite TV show: All American
Favorite musical artist: Lil Baby
I can’t live without: My family
The most important trait in a person is: Personality
Event I’d like to attend: NBA game
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken wings and mac and cheese
Favorite restaurant: Red Lobster
The profession I respect the most is: Military
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Life
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Louis Vitton
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … dog
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Michael Jordan
Person from history I’d like to meet: George Washington
Place where I’d love to travel? Paris
Talent I’d like to have? To fly
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Favorite athlete: Kyrie Irving
Favorite Olympic sport: Bobsled
Favorite sports moment: Game-winning halftime shot against Bellbrook
Favorite snack: Hot Chips
Best thing about basketball: Feeling of winning
In 10 years, I hope to be: Playing professional ball in the Euro league
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