Preps Profile: Cameron Lindsey, Oakwood High School

Name: Cameron Lindsey
School: Oakwood
Grade: Senior
Age: 17
Sports: Cross country
Claim to fame/honors: Runner of the year in the Southwestern Buckeye League; two-time All-Ohio in cross country and once in track (3200 meters)
Bet you didn’t know: Sometimes my pupils are different sizes
Words I live by: Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among stars
Toughest opponent: Jagger Dollenmeyer (CHCA)
Biggest influence: My family (parents and sister Kiera)
Game-day rituals: “The Hill” run and pasta dinner the day before. On meet day, eat a banana and listen to hype music
What’s on my bedroom walls: Some medals/awards, a canoe oar, a LEGO picture of Mickey Mouse and two Hawaii license plates
When I’m bored I like to: Play the trombone and record music videos
Favorite movie: Jumanji
Favorite TV show: Survivor
Favorite musical artist: Young MC
I can’t live without: Apple pie
The most important trait in a person is: Loyalty/teamwork
Event I’d like to attend: March Madness Final Four/Championship
Favorite book: Anxious People by Fredrik Backman
Favorite home-cooked meal: Fettuccine alfredo
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden
The profession I respect the most is: Active-duty military
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: American Tall
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … an orangutan
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Coach Jon Scheyer
Person from history I’d like to meet: The Wright Brothers
Place where I’d love to travel? Disney World
Talent I’d like to have? Whistling
Favorite school subject: Physics
Favorite team: Duke basketball
Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi
Favorite Olympic sport: Ski jumping
Favorite sports moment: Tre Jones’ back-to-back buzzer beaters to beat UNC in the 2020 Duke/UNC game
Favorite snack: Goldfish
Best thing about cross country: The team community and running with friends
In 10 years, I hope to be: Working as an engineer in the Air Force or elsewhere
Nominate for a Preps Profile:
Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Preps Profile in the subject line.
About the Author