Preps Profile: Cameron Lindsey, Oakwood High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 17

Sports: Cross country

Claim to fame/honors: Runner of the year in the Southwestern Buckeye League; two-time All-Ohio in cross country and once in track (3200 meters)

Bet you didn’t know: Sometimes my pupils are different sizes

Words I live by: Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among stars

Toughest opponent: Jagger Dollenmeyer (CHCA)

Biggest influence: My family (parents and sister Kiera)

Game-day rituals: “The Hill” run and pasta dinner the day before. On meet day, eat a banana and listen to hype music

What’s on my bedroom walls: Some medals/awards, a canoe oar, a LEGO picture of Mickey Mouse and two Hawaii license plates

When I’m bored I like to: Play the trombone and record music videos

Favorite movie: Jumanji

Favorite TV show: Survivor

Favorite musical artist: Young MC

I can’t live without: Apple pie

The most important trait in a person is: Loyalty/teamwork

Event I’d like to attend: March Madness Final Four/Championship

Favorite book: Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

Favorite home-cooked meal: Fettuccine alfredo

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden

The profession I respect the most is: Active-duty military

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: American Tall

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … an orangutan

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Coach Jon Scheyer

Person from history I’d like to meet: The Wright Brothers

Place where I’d love to travel? Disney World

Talent I’d like to have? Whistling

Favorite school subject: Physics

Favorite team: Duke basketball

Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi

Favorite Olympic sport: Ski jumping

Favorite sports moment: Tre Jones’ back-to-back buzzer beaters to beat UNC in the 2020 Duke/UNC game

Favorite snack: Goldfish

Best thing about cross country: The team community and running with friends

In 10 years, I hope to be: Working as an engineer in the Air Force or elsewhere

