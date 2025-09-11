Preps Profile: Charlie Anderson, Alter High School

Grade: Senior

Sports: Golf and lacrosse

Age: 17

Claim to fame/honors: 2024 state champion; four-year honor roll

Bet you didn’t know: I ate lunch with Luke Bryan

Words I live by: Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard

Toughest opponent: Dublin Jerome

Biggest influence: My dad

Game-day rituals: Eat Barry’s Bagels

What’s on my bedroom walls: Golf balls from various courses and sports flags

When I’m bored I like to: Go to dinner with my friends

Favorite movie: Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith or Remember the Titans

Person who would play me in a movie: Leonardo DiCaprio

Favorite TV show: Full Swing

Favorite musical artist: Luke Combs

I can’t live without: My family

The most important trait in a person is: Kindness

Event I’d like to attend: Ryder Cup

Favorite book: The Hobbit

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken fajitas

Favorite restaurant: Paragon

The profession I respect the most is: First responders and teachers

Favorite cereal: Froot Loops

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Lululemon

If I was an animal I’d be: Golden Retriever

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Scottie Scheffler

Person from history I would like to meet: George Washington

Place I’d love to travel: Greece

Talent I’d like to have: Singing

Favorite school subject: Economics

Favorite team: Ohio State football

Favorite athlete: Jeremiah Smith

Favorite Olympic sport: Gymnastics

Favorite sports moment: Will Howard to Jeremiah Smith on third and 11 in CFP national championship

Favorite snack: Dot’s Pretzels

Best thing about golf: No hole is the same

In 10 years I hope to be: Happily married with a loving family.