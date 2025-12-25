Preps Profile: Charlie Hemm, Oakwood High School

Name: Charlie Hemm
School: Oakwood
Grade: Junior
Age: 17
Sports: Soccer
Claim to fame/honors: Player of the year in the Southwestern Buckeye League; captain as a junior; named team MVP, first-team SWBL, first-team All-Miami Valley and All-Ohio
Bet you didn’t know: I played basketball for 13 years
Words I live by: Everything happens for a reason
Toughest opponent: Wyoming
Biggest influence: My parents
Game-day rituals: My Grandma brings me a Gatorade before every single game
What’s on my bedroom walls: Album posters, soccer posters, my soccer medals and plaques, and pictures of mountains
When I’m bored I like to: Play with my little sister
Favorite movie: Superbad
Favorite TV show: Outer Banks
Favorite musical artist: The Lumineers
I can’t live without: My girlfriend
The most important trait in a person is: Loyalty
Event I’d like to attend: World Cup
Favorite book: Into the Wild
Favorite home-cooked meal: Mac ‘n cheese
Favorite restaurant: Old Scratch Pizza
The profession I respect the most is: Teachers
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a dog
I’d love to trade places for a day with: LeBron James
Person from history I’d like to meet: Mike Tyson
Place where I’d love to travel? The Tetons
Talent I’d like to have? Painting
Favorite school subject: English
Favorite team: Manchester United
Favorite athlete: Tiger Woods
Favorite Olympic sport: Soccer
Favorite sports moment: Wayne Rooney’s bicycle kick vs. Manchester City
Favorite snack: Goldfish
Best thing about soccer: Winning games with your friends
In 10 years, I hope to be: Successful with a job and wife
