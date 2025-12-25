Preps Profile: Charlie Hemm, Oakwood High School

Grade: Junior

Age: 17

Sports: Soccer

Claim to fame/honors: Player of the year in the Southwestern Buckeye League; captain as a junior; named team MVP, first-team SWBL, first-team All-Miami Valley and All-Ohio

Bet you didn’t know: I played basketball for 13 years

Words I live by: Everything happens for a reason

Toughest opponent: Wyoming

Biggest influence: My parents

Game-day rituals: My Grandma brings me a Gatorade before every single game

What’s on my bedroom walls: Album posters, soccer posters, my soccer medals and plaques, and pictures of mountains

When I’m bored I like to: Play with my little sister

Favorite movie: Superbad

Favorite TV show: Outer Banks

Favorite musical artist: The Lumineers

I can’t live without: My girlfriend

The most important trait in a person is: Loyalty

Event I’d like to attend: World Cup

Favorite book: Into the Wild

Favorite home-cooked meal: Mac ‘n cheese

Favorite restaurant: Old Scratch Pizza

The profession I respect the most is: Teachers

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a dog

I’d love to trade places for a day with: LeBron James

Person from history I’d like to meet: Mike Tyson

Place where I’d love to travel? The Tetons

Talent I’d like to have? Painting

Favorite school subject: English

Favorite team: Manchester United

Favorite athlete: Tiger Woods

Favorite Olympic sport: Soccer

Favorite sports moment: Wayne Rooney’s bicycle kick vs. Manchester City

Favorite snack: Goldfish

Best thing about soccer: Winning games with your friends

In 10 years, I hope to be: Successful with a job and wife

