Preps Profile: Daniel Emmert, Centerville High School

Name: Daniel Emmert
School: Centerville
Grade: 2025 graduate
Age: 19
Sports: Cross country, track
Claim to fame/honors: School record holder in the 800, 1,600, 4x800 relay and distance medley relay; earned all-state honors multiple times in track and cross country; will run and major in electrical engineering this fall at Purdue University.
Bet you didn’t know: My Dad is featured in the background of “The Avengers.”
Words I live by: “Whatever you are, be a good one.”
Toughest opponent: Jackson Davis
Biggest influence: My brother, Ethan
Meet-day rituals: Peanut butter and banana toast
What’s on my bedroom walls: A list of the U.S. National Parks
When I’m bored I like to: Play euchre with my friends
Favorite movie: Good Will Hunting
Person who would play me in a movie: Michael Cera
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite musical artist: Bob Dylan
I can’t live without: Coca Cola
The most important trait in a person is: Loyalty
Event I’d like to attend: The Olympics
Favorite book: Islands in the Stream
Favorite home-cooked meal: Spaghetti
Favorite restaurant: McDonalds
The profession I respect the most is: Surgeon
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: The Lego Store
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … an ostrich
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Tom Cruise
Person from history I’d like to meet: Andrew Jackson
Place where I’d love to travel? Switzerland
Talent I’d like to have? Singing
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: Purdue cross country
Favorite athlete: Nikola Jokic
Favorite Olympic sport: Track and field
Favorite sports moment: Cole Hocker in the Olympic 1,500 meters
Favorite snack: Cheeto Puffs
Best thing about track/cross country: Shared struggle
In 10 years, I hope to be: Tall and handsome
