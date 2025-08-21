Preps Profile: Daniel Emmert, Centerville High School

Grade: 2025 graduate

Age: 19

Sports: Cross country, track

Claim to fame/honors: School record holder in the 800, 1,600, 4x800 relay and distance medley relay; earned all-state honors multiple times in track and cross country; will run and major in electrical engineering this fall at Purdue University.

Bet you didn’t know: My Dad is featured in the background of “The Avengers.”

Words I live by: “Whatever you are, be a good one.”

Toughest opponent: Jackson Davis

Biggest influence: My brother, Ethan

Meet-day rituals: Peanut butter and banana toast

What’s on my bedroom walls: A list of the U.S. National Parks

When I’m bored I like to: Play euchre with my friends

Favorite movie: Good Will Hunting

Person who would play me in a movie: Michael Cera

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite musical artist: Bob Dylan

I can’t live without: Coca Cola

The most important trait in a person is: Loyalty

Event I’d like to attend: The Olympics

Favorite book: Islands in the Stream

Favorite home-cooked meal: Spaghetti

Favorite restaurant: McDonalds

The profession I respect the most is: Surgeon

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: The Lego Store

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … an ostrich

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Tom Cruise

Person from history I’d like to meet: Andrew Jackson

Place where I’d love to travel? Switzerland

Talent I’d like to have? Singing

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: Purdue cross country

Favorite athlete: Nikola Jokic

Favorite Olympic sport: Track and field

Favorite sports moment: Cole Hocker in the Olympic 1,500 meters

Favorite snack: Cheeto Puffs

Best thing about track/cross country: Shared struggle

In 10 years, I hope to be: Tall and handsome

