Preps Profile: Ella Buckingham, Centerville High School

Grade: Junior

Age: 16

Sports: Cross Country, lacrosse

Claim to fame/honors: In cross Country, earned first-team Greater Western Ohio Conference honors; personal-best 5K time of 19:21; in lacrosse, earned first-team GWOC and second-team Region 3 honors

Bet you didn’t know: I have three geckos

Words I live by: Hard works beats talent everyday

Toughest opponent: Myself

Biggest influence: My cross country teammates

Game-day rituals: Gogo squeeze and mindfulness before

What’s on my bedroom walls: Picture collage, medals and angel numbers

When I’m bored I like to: Clean

Favorite movie: Mean Girls

Favorite TV show: Love is Blind

Favorite musical artist: Lil Tecca, Bruno Mars, Sza

I can’t live without: My family

The most important trait in a person is: How they treat others

Event I’d like to attend: Bruno Mars concert

Favorite book: The Secret History

Favorite home-cooked meal: Pasta

Favorite restaurant: Kabuki

The profession I respect the most is: Doctors

Favorite cereal: Krave

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: PacSun

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a lion

I’d love to trade places for a day with: A millionaire

Person from history I’d like to meet: Marilyn Monroe

Place where I’d love to travel? Greece

Talent I’d like to have? Back flip

Favorite school subject: Chemistry

Favorite team: Centerville

Favorite athlete: Chloe Humphrey

Favorite Olympic sport: Gymnastics

Favorite sports moment: Setting my PR this year at the Brookville Invitational

Favorite snack: Blueberries

Best thing about cross country: The team culture, they are my best friends

In 10 years, I hope to be: Graduating medical school!

