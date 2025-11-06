Preps Profile: Ella Buckingham, Centerville High School

Name: Ella Buckingham
School: Centerville
Grade: Junior
Age: 16
Sports: Cross Country, lacrosse
Claim to fame/honors: In cross Country, earned first-team Greater Western Ohio Conference honors; personal-best 5K time of 19:21; in lacrosse, earned first-team GWOC and second-team Region 3 honors
Bet you didn’t know: I have three geckos
Words I live by: Hard works beats talent everyday
Toughest opponent: Myself
Biggest influence: My cross country teammates
Game-day rituals: Gogo squeeze and mindfulness before
What’s on my bedroom walls: Picture collage, medals and angel numbers
When I’m bored I like to: Clean
Favorite movie: Mean Girls
Favorite TV show: Love is Blind
Favorite musical artist: Lil Tecca, Bruno Mars, Sza
I can’t live without: My family
The most important trait in a person is: How they treat others
Event I’d like to attend: Bruno Mars concert
Favorite book: The Secret History
Favorite home-cooked meal: Pasta
Favorite restaurant: Kabuki
The profession I respect the most is: Doctors
Favorite cereal: Krave
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: PacSun
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a lion
I’d love to trade places for a day with: A millionaire
Person from history I’d like to meet: Marilyn Monroe
Place where I’d love to travel? Greece
Talent I’d like to have? Back flip
Favorite school subject: Chemistry
Favorite team: Centerville
Favorite athlete: Chloe Humphrey
Favorite Olympic sport: Gymnastics
Favorite sports moment: Setting my PR this year at the Brookville Invitational
Favorite snack: Blueberries
Best thing about cross country: The team culture, they are my best friends
In 10 years, I hope to be: Graduating medical school!
