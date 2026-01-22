Preps Profile: Isaiah Thompson, Wayne High School

Name: Isaiah Thompson
School: Wayne
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sports: Basketball, football
Claim to fame/honors: Guard leads Greater Western Ohio conference in steals (3.8) and fourth in assists (3.9); averages 10.6 points; twice recorded six steals in a game; played running back and linebacker in football; earned GWOC All-Academic honors during football season
Bet you didn’t know: I like to play The Game a lot
Words I live by: Love live Nate Miller (my uncle who passed away)
Toughest opponent: Middletown in football and Springboro in basketball
Biggest influence: My mom
Game-day rituals: I always go to Tropical Smoothie and get a chicken quesadilla and smoothie; and pray before the game
What’s on my bedroom walls: Poster of me and my uncle
When I’m bored I like to: Watch Tik Tok
Favorite movie: Cars
Favorite TV show: SpongeBob
Favorite musical artist: NBA YoungBoy
I can’t live without: Sports
The most important trait in a person is: Personality
Event I’d like to attend: College national championship in football
Favorite home-cooked meal: Alfredo
Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A
The profession I respect the most is: Teachers
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Nike
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a dog
I’d love to trade places for a day with: LeBron James
Person from history I’d like to meet: Martin Luther King Jr.
Place where I’d love to travel? Hawaii
Talent I’d like to have? Swimming
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: Ohio State
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite Olympic sport: Basketball
Favorite sports moment: Freshman year when I scored a 75-yard touchdown run against Reynoldsburg
Favorite snack: Fruit Snacks
Best thing about football and basketball: The brotherhood in both sports
In 10 years, I hope to be: In the NFL or owning my own business
