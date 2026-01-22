Preps Profile: Isaiah Thompson, Wayne High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Basketball, football

Claim to fame/honors: Guard leads Greater Western Ohio conference in steals (3.8) and fourth in assists (3.9); averages 10.6 points; twice recorded six steals in a game; played running back and linebacker in football; earned GWOC All-Academic honors during football season

Bet you didn’t know: I like to play The Game a lot

Words I live by: Love live Nate Miller (my uncle who passed away)

Toughest opponent: Middletown in football and Springboro in basketball

Biggest influence: My mom

Game-day rituals: I always go to Tropical Smoothie and get a chicken quesadilla and smoothie; and pray before the game

What’s on my bedroom walls: Poster of me and my uncle

When I’m bored I like to: Watch Tik Tok

Favorite movie: Cars

Favorite TV show: SpongeBob

Favorite musical artist: NBA YoungBoy

I can’t live without: Sports

The most important trait in a person is: Personality

Event I’d like to attend: College national championship in football

Favorite home-cooked meal: Alfredo

Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A

The profession I respect the most is: Teachers

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Nike

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a dog

I’d love to trade places for a day with: LeBron James

Person from history I’d like to meet: Martin Luther King Jr.

Place where I’d love to travel? Hawaii

Talent I’d like to have? Swimming

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: Ohio State

Favorite athlete: LeBron James

Favorite Olympic sport: Basketball

Favorite sports moment: Freshman year when I scored a 75-yard touchdown run against Reynoldsburg

Favorite snack: Fruit Snacks

Best thing about football and basketball: The brotherhood in both sports

In 10 years, I hope to be: In the NFL or owning my own business

Nominate for a Preps Profile:

Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Preps Profile in the subject line.