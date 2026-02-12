Preps Profile: J.J. Cook, Miamisburg High School

Name: J.J. Cook
School: Miamisburg
Grade: Junior
Age: 17
Sports: Football, wrestling
Claim to fame/honors: One of the area’s top wrestlers in 285-pound weight class; compiled 28-5 record with 15 pins in first 32 matches; in football, offensive lineman earned second-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference honors
Bet you didn’t know: I like to golf
Words I live by: Iron sharpens iron
Toughest opponent: Trotwood Madison’s Chandler Moore
Biggest influence: My dad makes me a better athlete in everything I do. He was a really good athlete and pushes me to be better.
Game-day rituals: Listen to music and hydrate
What’s on my bedroom walls: Wrestling and football medals and trophies
When I’m bored I like to: Play video games, hang out with family and our dogs
Favorite movie: Happy Gilmore
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite musical artist: Trippie Redd
I can’t live without: My family
The most important traits in a person is: Trustworthy and hardworking
Event I’d like to attend: Super Bowl or Winter Olympics
Favorite book: Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Favorite home-cooked meal: Grilled steaks or pork chops and mashed potatoes
Favorite restaurant: Outback
The profession I respect the most is: Military
Favorite cereal: Fruity Pebbles
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Apple
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a dog
I’d love to trade places for a day with: The Rock
Person from history I’d like to meet: Wilt Chamberlain so I can talk to him about his 100-point game
Place where I’d love to travel? Dubai
Talent I’d like to have? Play an instrument
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: Ohio State
Favorite athlete: Trent Williams
Favorite Olympic sport: Wrestling
Favorite sports moment: Going to playoffs my freshman year and winning first game
Favorite snack: Goldfish
Best thing about wrestling and football: Being around my teammates
In 10 years, I hope to be: Happy with a job
Nominate for a Preps Profile:
Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Preps Profile in the subject line.
About the Author