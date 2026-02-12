Preps Profile: J.J. Cook, Miamisburg High School

Grade: Junior

Age: 17

Sports: Football, wrestling

Claim to fame/honors: One of the area’s top wrestlers in 285-pound weight class; compiled 28-5 record with 15 pins in first 32 matches; in football, offensive lineman earned second-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference honors

Bet you didn’t know: I like to golf

Words I live by: Iron sharpens iron

Toughest opponent: Trotwood Madison’s Chandler Moore

Biggest influence: My dad makes me a better athlete in everything I do. He was a really good athlete and pushes me to be better.

Game-day rituals: Listen to music and hydrate

What’s on my bedroom walls: Wrestling and football medals and trophies

When I’m bored I like to: Play video games, hang out with family and our dogs

Favorite movie: Happy Gilmore

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite musical artist: Trippie Redd

I can’t live without: My family

The most important traits in a person is: Trustworthy and hardworking

Event I’d like to attend: Super Bowl or Winter Olympics

Favorite book: Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Favorite home-cooked meal: Grilled steaks or pork chops and mashed potatoes

Favorite restaurant: Outback

The profession I respect the most is: Military

Favorite cereal: Fruity Pebbles

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Apple

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a dog

I’d love to trade places for a day with: The Rock

Person from history I’d like to meet: Wilt Chamberlain so I can talk to him about his 100-point game

Place where I’d love to travel? Dubai

Talent I’d like to have? Play an instrument

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: Ohio State

Favorite athlete: Trent Williams

Favorite Olympic sport: Wrestling

Favorite sports moment: Going to playoffs my freshman year and winning first game

Favorite snack: Goldfish

Best thing about wrestling and football: Being around my teammates

In 10 years, I hope to be: Happy with a job

