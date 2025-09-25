Preps Profile: Keira Buckholtz, Springboro High School

Grade: Sophomore

Age: 15

Sports: Soccer

Claim to fame/honors: Earned second-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference and second-team all-district honors as a freshman; named Springboro’s rookie of the year last year; played on 2024 Division I state championship team; named to All-Greater Western Ohio Conference academic team

Bet you didn’t know: I am a quarter Indian

Words I live by: “Everything happens for a reason, and often it is to bring us closer to our dreams.” Unknown

Toughest opponent: Walsh Jesuit

Biggest influence: My mom

Game-day rituals: Handshake with both parents; eat a banana and fruit snacks

What’s on my bedroom walls: Nothing

When I’m bored I like to: Go to the driving range

Favorite movie: X-men

Favorite TV show: Ginny and Georgia

Favorite musical artist: Noah Kahan

I can’t live without: Friends and family

The most important trait in a person is: Honesty

Event I’d like to attend: Chelsea game at Wembley Stadium

Favorite book: The Naturals by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak

Favorite restaurant: Paragon

The profession I respect the most is: Healthcare

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Lululemon

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a lion

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Victoria Beckham so I can hang out with David Beckham

Person from history I’d like to meet: Mahatma Gandhi

Place where I’d love to travel? The Maldives

Talent I’d like to have? Be able to paint

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: Chelsea

Favorite athlete: Tobin Heath

Favorite Olympic sport: Soccer

Favorite sports moment: Scoring the PK to end the Division I state championship

Favorite snack: Tru Fru

Best thing about soccer: Friendship and lessons created on and off the field

In 10 years, I hope to be: Finishing medical school and entering residency