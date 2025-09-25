Preps Profile: Keira Buckholtz, Springboro High School

Name: Keira Buckholtz
School: Springboro
Grade: Sophomore
Age: 15
Sports: Soccer
Claim to fame/honors: Earned second-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference and second-team all-district honors as a freshman; named Springboro’s rookie of the year last year; played on 2024 Division I state championship team; named to All-Greater Western Ohio Conference academic team
Bet you didn’t know: I am a quarter Indian
Words I live by: “Everything happens for a reason, and often it is to bring us closer to our dreams.” Unknown
Toughest opponent: Walsh Jesuit
Biggest influence: My mom
Game-day rituals: Handshake with both parents; eat a banana and fruit snacks
What’s on my bedroom walls: Nothing
When I’m bored I like to: Go to the driving range
Favorite movie: X-men
Favorite TV show: Ginny and Georgia
Favorite musical artist: Noah Kahan
I can’t live without: Friends and family
The most important trait in a person is: Honesty
Event I’d like to attend: Chelsea game at Wembley Stadium
Favorite book: The Naturals by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak
Favorite restaurant: Paragon
The profession I respect the most is: Healthcare
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Lululemon
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a lion
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Victoria Beckham so I can hang out with David Beckham
Person from history I’d like to meet: Mahatma Gandhi
Place where I’d love to travel? The Maldives
Talent I’d like to have? Be able to paint
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: Chelsea
Favorite athlete: Tobin Heath
Favorite Olympic sport: Soccer
Favorite sports moment: Scoring the PK to end the Division I state championship
Favorite snack: Tru Fru
Best thing about soccer: Friendship and lessons created on and off the field
In 10 years, I hope to be: Finishing medical school and entering residency
