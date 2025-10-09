Preps Profile: Kendall Williams, Springboro High School

Name: Kendall Williams
School: Springboro
Grade: Senior
Age: 17
Sports: Competition cheer
Claim to Fame: Team was second nationally, first in state, second-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference; four-year varsity letterman on both competition and game-day squads; three-year varsity on sideline
Bet you didn’t know: I’m a grade ahead of what I should. I started Kindergarten early.
Words I live by: “Not one, but all!”
Biggest influence: My friends
Competition-day rituals: Handshake, huddle, affirmations, zone out to music and certain snacks
What’s on my bedroom walls: Every team poster we’ve received, medals, posters (Brittney and Green Day, Sublime and pictures with friends)
When I’m bored I like to: Listen to music
Favorite movie: Flipped
Person who would play me in a movie: Zendaya
Favorite TV show: Shameless
Favorite musical artist: Lil Peep
I can’t live without: My car
The most important trait in a person is: Kindness
Event I’d like to attend: Green Day Concert
Favorite book: Heroin (Yes it’s a book!)
Favorite home-cooked meal: Ribs on the grill cooked by my dad
Favorite restaurant: BJ’s
The profession I respect the most is: First responders
Favorite cereal: Frosted Flakes
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Brandy Melville
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a dog
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Avery Ray
Person from history I’d like to meet: MLK
Place where I’d love to travel? Hawaii
Talent I’d like to have? Singing
Favorite school subject: Psychology
Favorite team: Michigan #GOBLUE!
Favorite athlete: Simone Biles
Favorite Olympic sport: Gymnastics
Favorite sports moment: The last four years of Michigan beating Ohio State
Favorite snack: Goldfish
Best thing about competitive cheer: The feeling of family and the support everyone gives each other
In 10 years, I hope to be: A lawyer
Nominate an athlete for Preps Profile
Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Preps Profile in the subject line.
About the Author