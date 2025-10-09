Preps Profile: Kendall Williams, Springboro High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 17

Sports: Competition cheer

Claim to Fame: Team was second nationally, first in state, second-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference; four-year varsity letterman on both competition and game-day squads; three-year varsity on sideline

Bet you didn’t know: I’m a grade ahead of what I should. I started Kindergarten early.

Words I live by: “Not one, but all!”

Biggest influence: My friends

Competition-day rituals: Handshake, huddle, affirmations, zone out to music and certain snacks

What’s on my bedroom walls: Every team poster we’ve received, medals, posters (Brittney and Green Day, Sublime and pictures with friends)

When I’m bored I like to: Listen to music

Favorite movie: Flipped

Person who would play me in a movie: Zendaya

Favorite TV show: Shameless

Favorite musical artist: Lil Peep

I can’t live without: My car

The most important trait in a person is: Kindness

Event I’d like to attend: Green Day Concert

Favorite book: Heroin (Yes it’s a book!)

Favorite home-cooked meal: Ribs on the grill cooked by my dad

Favorite restaurant: BJ’s

The profession I respect the most is: First responders

Favorite cereal: Frosted Flakes

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Brandy Melville

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a dog

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Avery Ray

Person from history I’d like to meet: MLK

Place where I’d love to travel? Hawaii

Talent I’d like to have? Singing

Favorite school subject: Psychology

Favorite team: Michigan #GOBLUE!

Favorite athlete: Simone Biles

Favorite Olympic sport: Gymnastics

Favorite sports moment: The last four years of Michigan beating Ohio State

Favorite snack: Goldfish

Best thing about competitive cheer: The feeling of family and the support everyone gives each other

In 10 years, I hope to be: A lawyer