Preps Profile: Laila Redd, Wayne High School

Grade: Junior

Age: 16

Sports: Volleyball

Claim to fame/honors: Named player of the year in the Greater Western Ohio Conference; earned first-team All-GWOC honors for second time; led the GWOC in kills (307) and fourth in digs (285); first-team All-District 15

Bet you didn’t know: I’m ambidextrous

Words I live by: Stay strong during difficult times

Toughest opponent: Centerville

Biggest influence: My sister, Kendall Turner, I’ve always looked up to her

Match-day rituals: I have Chipotle

What’s on my bedroom walls: A few bookshelves, I like to read

When I’m bored I like to: Go outside, walking or riding my bike and listening to music

Favorite movie: Black Panther

Favorite TV show: Impractical Jokers

Favorite musical artist: Bryson Tiller

I can’t live without: My family

The most important trait in a person is: Empathy

Event I’d like to attend: An Ohio State football game

Favorite book: Malibu Rising

Favorite home-cooked meal: My dad makes steak and mac and cheese

Favorite restaurant: Pasha Grill

The profession I respect the most is: Surgeons

Favorite cereal: Cheerios

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Target

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a house cat

Person from history I’d like to meet: Prince

Place where I’d love to travel? Greece

Talent I’d like to have? To sing really good

Favorite school subject: Biology

Favorite team: Nebraska volleyball

Favorite athlete: Harper Murray

Favorite Olympic sport: Track

Favorite sports moment: Beating Northmont in the tournament my freshman year

Favorite snack: String cheese

Best thing about volleyball: Very physical sport, but it also makes you very mentally developed

In 10 years, I hope to be: Starting and succeeding in my career

