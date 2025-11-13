Preps Profile: Laila Redd, Wayne High School

Name: Laila Redd
School: Wayne
Grade: Junior
Age: 16
Sports: Volleyball
Claim to fame/honors: Named player of the year in the Greater Western Ohio Conference; earned first-team All-GWOC honors for second time; led the GWOC in kills (307) and fourth in digs (285); first-team All-District 15
Bet you didn’t know: I’m ambidextrous
Words I live by: Stay strong during difficult times
Toughest opponent: Centerville
Biggest influence: My sister, Kendall Turner, I’ve always looked up to her
Match-day rituals: I have Chipotle
What’s on my bedroom walls: A few bookshelves, I like to read
When I’m bored I like to: Go outside, walking or riding my bike and listening to music
Favorite movie: Black Panther
Favorite TV show: Impractical Jokers
Favorite musical artist: Bryson Tiller
I can’t live without: My family
The most important trait in a person is: Empathy
Event I’d like to attend: An Ohio State football game
Favorite book: Malibu Rising
Favorite home-cooked meal: My dad makes steak and mac and cheese
Favorite restaurant: Pasha Grill
The profession I respect the most is: Surgeons
Favorite cereal: Cheerios
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Target
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a house cat
Person from history I’d like to meet: Prince
Place where I’d love to travel? Greece
Talent I’d like to have? To sing really good
Favorite school subject: Biology
Favorite team: Nebraska volleyball
Favorite athlete: Harper Murray
Favorite Olympic sport: Track
Favorite sports moment: Beating Northmont in the tournament my freshman year
Favorite snack: String cheese
Best thing about volleyball: Very physical sport, but it also makes you very mentally developed
In 10 years, I hope to be: Starting and succeeding in my career
Nominate for a Preps Profile:
Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Preps Profile in the subject line.
About the Author