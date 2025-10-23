Preps Profile: Matthew Kreusch, Alter High School

Name: Matthew Kreusch
School: Alter
Grade: Junior
Age: 17
Sports: Golf
Claim to fame/honors: Helped Alter win its fourth straight Division II state title; earned second-team All-Ohio honors; co-medalist at last year’s state championship; Greater Catholic League player of the year; three-time GCL first team
Bet you didn’t know … I’ve never broken a bone
Words I live by: Easy to beat a team, tough to beat a family
Toughest opponent: St. Xavier
Biggest influence: My dad
Match day ritual: Go to Barry’s Bagels with the guys
What’s on my bedroom walls: Awards, golf balls from famous courses, University of Kentucky flag
When I’m bored I like to … hang out with my friends and play pickleball
Favorite movie: Cars
Person that would play me in a movie: Matthew McConaughey
Favorite TV show: Prison Break
Favorite artist: Luke Combs
Can’t live without: My family
Most important trait in a person: Approachable
Event I’d like to attend: Olympics or Wimbledon
Favorite book: Surrender the Outcome
Favorite home cooked meal: Spaghetti
Favorite restaurant: Paragon
Profession I respect the most: Armed forces
Favorite cereal: Honey Nut Cheerios
Place I’d like a shopping spree: Lululemon
If I was an animal I’d be … a cheetah
Trade places for a day with: My brother, Nick
Person from history I’d like to meet: Kobe Bryant
Place I’d like to travel: Greece
Talent I’d like to have: Whistle
Favorite subject: History
Favorite team: Bengals
Favorite athlete: Justin Thomas
Favorite Olympic sport: Track and field
Favorite sports moment: Tiger winning the 2019 Masters
Favorite snack: Cheez-Its
Best thing about golf: It’s always about the next shot
In 10 years I hope to be … successful and starting a family
