Preps Profile: Matthew Kreusch, Alter High School

Grade: Junior

Age: 17

Sports: Golf

Claim to fame/honors: Helped Alter win its fourth straight Division II state title; earned second-team All-Ohio honors; co-medalist at last year’s state championship; Greater Catholic League player of the year; three-time GCL first team

Bet you didn’t know … I’ve never broken a bone

Words I live by: Easy to beat a team, tough to beat a family

Toughest opponent: St. Xavier

Biggest influence: My dad

Match day ritual: Go to Barry’s Bagels with the guys

What’s on my bedroom walls: Awards, golf balls from famous courses, University of Kentucky flag

When I’m bored I like to … hang out with my friends and play pickleball

Favorite movie: Cars

Person that would play me in a movie: Matthew McConaughey

Favorite TV show: Prison Break

Favorite artist: Luke Combs

Can’t live without: My family

Most important trait in a person: Approachable

Event I’d like to attend: Olympics or Wimbledon

Favorite book: Surrender the Outcome

Favorite home cooked meal: Spaghetti

Favorite restaurant: Paragon

Profession I respect the most: Armed forces

Favorite cereal: Honey Nut Cheerios

Place I’d like a shopping spree: Lululemon

If I was an animal I’d be … a cheetah

Trade places for a day with: My brother, Nick

Person from history I’d like to meet: Kobe Bryant

Place I’d like to travel: Greece

Talent I’d like to have: Whistle

Favorite subject: History

Favorite team: Bengals

Favorite athlete: Justin Thomas

Favorite Olympic sport: Track and field

Favorite sports moment: Tiger winning the 2019 Masters

Favorite snack: Cheez-Its

Best thing about golf: It’s always about the next shot

In 10 years I hope to be … successful and starting a family