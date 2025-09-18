Preps Profile: Max Gustavson, Tippecanoe High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 17

Sports: Golf

Claim to fame/honors: Earned first-team All-Miami Valley League last year and Scholar Athlete honors

Bet you didn’t know: I want to be a mechanical engineer in the future

Words I live by: Seek progress, not perfection

Toughest opponent: Butler

Biggest influence: My friends and family

Game-day rituals: A light workout with lots of stretching

What’s on my bedroom walls: Pictures of golf courses

When I’m bored I like to: Play golf

Favorite movie: Interstellar

Person who would play me in a movie: Leonardo DiCaprio

Favorite TV show: Dexter

Favorite musical artist: Zach Bryan

I can’t live without: Golf

The most important trait in a person is: Being kind

Event I’d like to attend: The Masters

Favorite book: Animal Farm

Favorite home-cooked meal: Baked ziti

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

The profession I respect the most is: Engineering

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: The PGA Superstore

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a hawk

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Scottie Scheffler

Person from history I’d like to meet: Albert Einstein

Place where I’d love to travel? Italy

Talent I’d like to have? Playing the guitar

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: The Ohio State Buckeyes

Favorite athlete: Collin Morikawa

Favorite Olympic sport: Golf

Favorite sports moment: Leading the team to set a school record at sectionals my junior year

Favorite snack: Trail mix

Best thing about golf: Playing with friends

In 10 years, I hope to be: A mechanical engineer