Preps Profile: Max Gustavson, Tippecanoe High School

Name: Max Gustavson
School: Tippecanoe
Grade: Senior
Age: 17
Sports: Golf
Claim to fame/honors: Earned first-team All-Miami Valley League last year and Scholar Athlete honors
Bet you didn’t know: I want to be a mechanical engineer in the future
Words I live by: Seek progress, not perfection
Toughest opponent: Butler
Biggest influence: My friends and family
Game-day rituals: A light workout with lots of stretching
What’s on my bedroom walls: Pictures of golf courses
When I’m bored I like to: Play golf
Favorite movie: Interstellar
Person who would play me in a movie: Leonardo DiCaprio
Favorite TV show: Dexter
Favorite musical artist: Zach Bryan
I can’t live without: Golf
The most important trait in a person is: Being kind
Event I’d like to attend: The Masters
Favorite book: Animal Farm
Favorite home-cooked meal: Baked ziti
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
The profession I respect the most is: Engineering
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: The PGA Superstore
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a hawk
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Scottie Scheffler
Person from history I’d like to meet: Albert Einstein
Place where I’d love to travel? Italy
Talent I’d like to have? Playing the guitar
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: The Ohio State Buckeyes
Favorite athlete: Collin Morikawa
Favorite Olympic sport: Golf
Favorite sports moment: Leading the team to set a school record at sectionals my junior year
Favorite snack: Trail mix
Best thing about golf: Playing with friends
In 10 years, I hope to be: A mechanical engineer
