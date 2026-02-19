Preps Profile: McKenzie Jones, Springboro High School

Name: McKenzie Jones
School: Springboro
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sports: Basketball
Claim to fame/honors: Among leaders in points (15), rebounds (6.7), steals (3.4) and assists (3.1); committed to play at University of Tulsa
Bet you didn’t know: I can play the guitar
Words I live by: Nobody cares, work harder
Toughest opponent: Myself, I’m always going
Biggest influence: My parents, how they work for us
Game-day rituals: I wash all of my clothes night before; always have a meal my mom makes
What’s on my bedroom walls: Pictures and posters of awards; poster of Bob Marley; and handwritten letters from grandparents, aunts and uncles
When I’m bored I like to: Watch YouTube videos
Favorite movie: American Assassin
Favorite TV show: Stranger Things
Favorite musical artist: Bob Marley
I can’t live without: Basketball
The most important trait in a person is: Discipline
Event I’d like to attend: The Met Gala
Favorite book: The Hate You Give
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
The profession I respect the most is: Firefighters
Favorite cereal: Cap’n Crunch
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Macy’s
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … an ostrich
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Bruno Mars
Person from history I’d like to meet: Julius Caesar
Place where I’d love to travel? Greece
Talent I’d like to have? Ability to sing
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite team: Golden State Warriors
Favorite athlete: Kelsey Mitchell or Catilin Clark
Favorite Olympic sport: Track
Favorite sports moment: Hitting the game-winner in AAU to reach national semifinals
Favorite snack: Sour Patch Kids
Best thing about : Ability to meet new people and create relationships
In 10 years, I hope to be: A coach
Nominate for a Preps Profile:
Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Preps Profile in the subject line.
About the Author