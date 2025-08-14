Preps Profile: Parker Hanson, Beavercreek High School

Grade: 2025 graduate

Age: 18

Sports: Volleyball

Claim to fame/honors: Named player of the year in the Greater Western Ohio Conference; earned first-team GWOC and all-region; earned All-Ohio honorable mention; led GWOC in kills (390) and passes (2.38 average), third in digs (221) and aces (33); holds program’s records for kills in a season and career; earned All-Ohio Academic honors all four years; will play volleyball and major in mechanical engineering at University of Mount Union

Bet you didn’t know: I am originally from Florida

Words I live by: “Make each day your masterpiece”

Toughest opponent: Ryan Monahan, one of the best players I’ve gotten the privilege of playing along side with.

Biggest influence: My Dad

Game-day rituals: Watch game film on opponents

What’s on my bedroom walls: My volleyball collection

When I’m bored I like to: Practice volleyball and watch game film

Favorite movie: Iron Man

Person who would play me in a movie: Rudy Pankow

Favorite TV show: Inside the NBA

Favorite musical artist: Travis Scott

I can’t live without: My family

The most important trait in a person is: Work ethic

Event I’d like to attend: NBA Finals

Favorite book: Paradoxes by Gareth Southwell

Favorite home-cooked meal: Smash Burgers

Favorite restaurant: Chipotle

The profession I respect the most is: Social workers or first responders

Favorite cereal: Honey Ohs

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a hawk

I’d love to trade places for a day with: T.J. DeFalco

Person from history I’d like to meet: Kobe Bryant

Place where I’d love to travel? Germany

Talent I’d like to have? Cooking

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: Florida Gators Football

Favorite athlete: D.J. Lagway

Favorite Olympic sport: Volleyball

Favorite sports moment: Going undefeated with my 18u club team at AAU Nationals

Favorite snack: Chicken caesar wrap

Best thing about volleyball: The energy and environment

In 10 years, I hope to be: Working at an engineering firm in Florida

