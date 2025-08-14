Preps Profile: Parker Hanson, Beavercreek High School

Name: Parker Hanson
School: Beavercreek
Grade: 2025 graduate
Age: 18
Sports: Volleyball
Claim to fame/honors: Named player of the year in the Greater Western Ohio Conference; earned first-team GWOC and all-region; earned All-Ohio honorable mention; led GWOC in kills (390) and passes (2.38 average), third in digs (221) and aces (33); holds program’s records for kills in a season and career; earned All-Ohio Academic honors all four years; will play volleyball and major in mechanical engineering at University of Mount Union
Bet you didn’t know: I am originally from Florida
Words I live by: “Make each day your masterpiece”
Toughest opponent: Ryan Monahan, one of the best players I’ve gotten the privilege of playing along side with.
Biggest influence: My Dad
Game-day rituals: Watch game film on opponents
What’s on my bedroom walls: My volleyball collection
When I’m bored I like to: Practice volleyball and watch game film
Favorite movie: Iron Man
Person who would play me in a movie: Rudy Pankow
Favorite TV show: Inside the NBA
Favorite musical artist: Travis Scott
I can’t live without: My family
The most important trait in a person is: Work ethic
Event I’d like to attend: NBA Finals
Favorite book: Paradoxes by Gareth Southwell
Favorite home-cooked meal: Smash Burgers
Favorite restaurant: Chipotle
The profession I respect the most is: Social workers or first responders
Favorite cereal: Honey Ohs
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a hawk
I’d love to trade places for a day with: T.J. DeFalco
Person from history I’d like to meet: Kobe Bryant
Place where I’d love to travel? Germany
Talent I’d like to have? Cooking
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: Florida Gators Football
Favorite athlete: D.J. Lagway
Favorite Olympic sport: Volleyball
Favorite sports moment: Going undefeated with my 18u club team at AAU Nationals
Favorite snack: Chicken caesar wrap
Best thing about volleyball: The energy and environment
In 10 years, I hope to be: Working at an engineering firm in Florida
Nominate an athlete for the Preps Profile:
Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Preps Profile in the subject line.
About the Author