Preps Profile: Rowen Arnold, Springboro High School

Name: Rowen Arnold
School: Springboro
Grade: Senior
Age: 17
Sports: Soccer
Claim to fame/honors: Named player of the year in the Greater Western Ohio Conference and in the Miami Valley District. Also earned All-Ohio honors.
Bet you didn’t know: I am the only person in my family with blond hair
Words I live by: Play the long game
Toughest opponent: Lakota West
Biggest influence: My parents
Game-day rituals: Take a nap
What’s on my bedroom walls: Soccer team flags
When I’m bored I like to: Watch sports
Favorite movie: Top Gun: Maverick
Favorite TV show: Anything sports-related
Favorite musical artist: Tee Grizzley
I can’t live without: My phone
The most important trait in a person is: Honesty
Event I’d like to attend: World Cup
Favorite book: Relentless by Tim Grover
Favorite home-cooked meal: Quesadillas
Favorite restaurant: Chipotle
The profession I respect the most is: Teachers and coaches
Favorite cereal: Frosted Flakes
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Soccer Plus
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a bulldog
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Cristiano Ronaldo
Person from history I’d like to meet: Ulysses S. Grant
Place where I’d love to travel? Hawaii
Talent I’d like to have? Be a good dancer
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: Arsenal
Favorite athlete: Thierry Henry
Favorite Olympic sport: Soccer
Favorite sports moment: Winning GWOC sophomore and senior year
Favorite snack: Chips
Best thing about soccer: Playing in big and important matches
In 10 years, I hope to be: A professional soccer player
