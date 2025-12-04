Preps Profile: Rowen Arnold, Springboro High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 17

Sports: Soccer

Claim to fame/honors: Named player of the year in the Greater Western Ohio Conference and in the Miami Valley District. Also earned All-Ohio honors.

Bet you didn’t know: I am the only person in my family with blond hair

Words I live by: Play the long game

Toughest opponent: Lakota West

Biggest influence: My parents

Game-day rituals: Take a nap

What’s on my bedroom walls: Soccer team flags

When I’m bored I like to: Watch sports

Favorite movie: Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite TV show: Anything sports-related

Favorite musical artist: Tee Grizzley

I can’t live without: My phone

The most important trait in a person is: Honesty

Event I’d like to attend: World Cup

Favorite book: Relentless by Tim Grover

Favorite home-cooked meal: Quesadillas

Favorite restaurant: Chipotle

The profession I respect the most is: Teachers and coaches

Favorite cereal: Frosted Flakes

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Soccer Plus

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a bulldog

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Cristiano Ronaldo

Person from history I’d like to meet: Ulysses S. Grant

Place where I’d love to travel? Hawaii

Talent I’d like to have? Be a good dancer

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: Arsenal

Favorite athlete: Thierry Henry

Favorite Olympic sport: Soccer

Favorite sports moment: Winning GWOC sophomore and senior year

Favorite snack: Chips

Best thing about soccer: Playing in big and important matches

In 10 years, I hope to be: A professional soccer player

Nominate for a Preps Profile:

Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Preps Profile in the subject line.