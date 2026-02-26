Preps Profile: Sawyer Newman, Fairmont High School

Name: Sawyer Newman
School: Fairmont
Grade: Senior
Age: 17
Sports: Basketball
Claim to fame/honors: Second-year varsity player; earned Scholar-Athlete Award as a senior; earned Underclassman Academic Awards first three years; member of class council and National Honor Society; plans to major in math education at Ohio University
Bet you didn’t know: I collect shark teeth
Words I live by: Believe you can, and you’re halfway there
Toughest opponent: Lakota West
Biggest influence: My dad
Game-day rituals: Music and Tropical Smoothie
What’s on my bedroom walls: Basketball and national park posters
When I’m bored I like to: Go on hikes
Favorite movie: Coach Carter
Favorite TV show: Stranger Things
Favorite musical artist: Drake
I can’t live without: My cologne
The most important trait in a person is: Kindness
Event I’d like to attend: NBA finals
Favorite book: Of Mice and Men
Favorite home-cooked meal: My mom’s pasta
Favorite restaurant: Chipotle
The profession I respect the most is: Teachers
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Nike
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a jaguar
I’d love to trade places for a day with: LeBron James
Person from history I’d like to meet: George Washington
Place where I’d love to travel? Italy
Talent I’d like to have? Card tricks
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: Lakers or Auburn
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite Olympic sport: Snowboarding
Favorite sports moment: LeBron’s chase-down block in Game 7
Favorite snack: Nacho Cheese Doritos
Best thing about basketball: How versatile it is and how you can play it almost anywhere you go
In 10 years, I hope to be: A successful math teacher, happy family and happy life
