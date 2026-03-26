Preps Profile: Zevin Sesslar, Waynesville High School

Name: Zevin Sesslar
School: Waynesville
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sports: Basketball
Claim to fame/honors: Southwestern Buckeye League and District 15 player of the year; led SWBL in assists (6.2); averaged 12.9 points; scored season-high 30 in win over Middletown Madison; dished out 13 assists in win over Carlisle
Bet you didn’t know: Only me my dad and great grandpa have won district championships for basketball at Waynesville
Words I live by: Give it your all every day
Toughest opponent: Versailles
Biggest influence: My father
Game-day rituals: Drink a blue Gatorade and eat South Patch Kids
What’s on my bedroom walls: Younger pictures of myself
When I’m bored I like to: Play video games
Favorite movie: Coach Carter
Favorite TV show: OBX
Favorite musical artist: Drake
I can’t live without: Basketball
The most important trait in a person is: Loyalty
Event I’d like to attend: March Madness finals
Favorite home-cooked meal: Pasta
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
The profession I respect the most is: Doctors
Favorite cereal: Froot Loops
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a sloth
I’d love to trade places for a day with: James Harden
Person from history I’d like to meet: Kobe Bryant
Place where I’d love to travel? Bora Bora
Talent I’d like to have? Backflip
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite team: Waynesville Spartans
Favorite athlete: James Harden
Favorite Olympic sport: Track
Favorite sports moment: Breaking the three-point record
Favorite snack: Dot’s Pretzels
Best thing about basketball: The team and the family you create
In 10 years, I hope to be: Rich
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