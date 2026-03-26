Preps Profile: Zevin Sesslar, Waynesville High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Basketball

Claim to fame/honors: Southwestern Buckeye League and District 15 player of the year; led SWBL in assists (6.2); averaged 12.9 points; scored season-high 30 in win over Middletown Madison; dished out 13 assists in win over Carlisle

Bet you didn’t know: Only me my dad and great grandpa have won district championships for basketball at Waynesville

Words I live by: Give it your all every day

Toughest opponent: Versailles

Biggest influence: My father

Game-day rituals: Drink a blue Gatorade and eat South Patch Kids

What’s on my bedroom walls: Younger pictures of myself

When I’m bored I like to: Play video games

Favorite movie: Coach Carter

Favorite TV show: OBX

Favorite musical artist: Drake

I can’t live without: Basketball

The most important trait in a person is: Loyalty

Event I’d like to attend: March Madness finals

Favorite home-cooked meal: Pasta

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

The profession I respect the most is: Doctors

Favorite cereal: Froot Loops

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a sloth

I’d love to trade places for a day with: James Harden

Person from history I’d like to meet: Kobe Bryant

Place where I’d love to travel? Bora Bora

Talent I’d like to have? Backflip

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite team: Waynesville Spartans

Favorite athlete: James Harden

Favorite Olympic sport: Track

Favorite sports moment: Breaking the three-point record

Favorite snack: Dot’s Pretzels

Best thing about basketball: The team and the family you create

In 10 years, I hope to be: Rich

Nominate for a Preps Profile:

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