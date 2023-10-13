Purdue hoping to repeat history vs. Ohio State

Ryan Walters is facing many challenges in his first season as head football coach at Purdue.

Saturday that includes making sure his Boilermakers aren’t intimidated by the image of his opponent when the ball is kicked off at noon at Ross-Ade Stadium.

“You can’t walk into it and give them an edge from a mental standpoint because they got a Buckeye on the back of their helmet, you know what I mean?” Walters said this week. “So that’s why I love competition. That’s why I love football in particular. It’s 11 on 11. The ball is snapped and the whistle is blown, and everything that happens in between that is completely up to your control.”

While Walters’ roster is dealing with some issues, he does have some history on his side as Purdue has beaten top five Ohio State teams four times, including the Buckeyes’ last trip to West Lafayette in 2018.

Here are five more things to know about the game:

1. Purdue is banged up.

The Boilermakers (2-4) lost starting right tackle Marcus Mbow late in their 20-14 loss at Iowa last week, and Walters revealed this week two more major contributors — Marquis Wilson and Max Klare — are out of the season.

Wilson (six pass breakups) was the team’s top cornerback while Klare caught 22 passes for 196 yards from his tight end position.

Half of their two-headed tailback attack — senior Tyrone Tracy Jr. — is likely out, but sophomore Devin Mockobee is having a strong season while splitting time with Tracy.

Senior linebacker OC Brothers could miss his third game in a row, too.

“Comes with the territory,” Walters said. “It’s a risk that we all signed up for when we decide to play this beautiful game.

“We have a locker room full of guys that are obviously compassionate for the guys that are not playing anymore, but also they’re eager for the opportunity for themselves to go play football.”

Ohio State at Purdue: What to know about Saturday’s Big Ten matchup https://t.co/ZWkKoV859u — Dayton Daily News (@daytondailynews) October 13, 2023

2. Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card is a player to watch.

Purdue may have a new coaching staff, but the Boilermakers still throw the ball as much or more than anyone.

A transfer from Texas, Card was a four-star recruit at Lake Travis High School in Austin.

Despite dealing with a shoulder injury, he is second in the Big Ten in passing yards (1,491).

“He’s got a strong arm,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “He can run around make plays, been very explosive at times on offense, so they’ll challenge us in certain areas. So they’ll have a really good plan, and it’s a road game in October in the Big Ten. You know how that goes.”

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

3. Ohio State could be without one of its top receivers.

Emeka Egbuka suffered an apparent leg injury in the second half against Maryland last week.

He was able to walk off the field, but his status for this week is up in the air.

Given third-ranked Ohio State’s depth at receiver and a top 10 matchup with Penn State looming next week, the junior getting a week off seems likely, but receivers coach Brian Hartline was noncommittal on Wednesday night.

Senior Xavier Johnson Jr. has been the fourth receiver all season with true freshman Carnell Tate the next man off the bench, but Hartline said he feels good about his top six (without revealing who the sixth player is).

Tate, a four-star prospect from Chicago, hasn’t seen a lot of snaps, but he has been building buzz since enrolling in the winter and taking part in spring practice.

“Carnell’s been ready since the day he got here,” quarterback Kyle McCord said. “He was extremely polished. Obviously spending the last eight months with coach Hartline and coach Day shaping up his game, he’s gonna be scary good.

“I think it’s not if, but when for Carnell. Whenever that is, he’s gonna take off.

4. Ohio State would like to get off to a better start.

The Buckeyes have scored three touchdowns in five first quarters this season, including none in their past two games. They outscored Maryland 27-7 in the second half last week but would rather not have to do that again against Purdue.

McCord said more success on first and second downs would help.

“I think I wasn’t necessarily helping, but we were just choppy, and we really never got into a rhythm,” McCord said. “I feel like every single time we’d take two steps forward, we’d take a step back, and it’s hard to move the ball, especially early on when you’re playing behind the sticks and you’re in those third-and-long situations.”

Explore 6 things to know about Purdue

5. Ohio State also hopes to get the running game going.

Hartline, who also has the title of offensive coordinator, replied, “Not good enough,” when asked to assess an Ohio State running game that is 96th in the nation at 131.6 yards per game.

He also downplayed the idea Ohio State simply lean into the passing game more and run the ball less if the ground game continues to struggle.

“At the end of the day, you’re critiqued and evaluated on the opportunities you have,” Hartline said. “To take 10 more reps and throw 10 more times to run it 10 less times, I’m not sure that helps the running game. I don’t know — I don’t have a take on that. I think we just need to do a better job in both areas.”

Walters, who made his bones as a defensive coordinator, has installed a unique defense at Purdue that figures to crowd the line of scrimmage and force Ohio State to the air while challenging McCord with changing looks in the secondary.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Ohio State at Purdue, Noon, Peacock, 1410