‘Pure joy’ --- Beavercreek coach cherishes winning title with son

“What made it so special is that we won the districts, Isaiah was a ball boy (at Wayne) and they let him cut down the net,” Isaiah Williams said. “So to be able to do that here with me, I’m speechless. I’m speechless, absolutely.”

Beavercreek made that goal a reality on Saturday afternoon. The Beavers upset Princeton 49-43 on Saturday afternoon at the Vandalia Butler Student Activities Center to bring home a Division I district title for the first time in 25 years.

“You talk about pure joy,” Isaiah Williams said, “you talk about pure joy.”

The Beavers (10-14) will play Groveport-Madison (18-6) in a regional semifinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wittenberg University’s Pam Evans Smith Arena.

Isaiah-Michael Williams had a game-high 22 points to help his team bring home the victory — and cherished every second of the celebration afterwards.

“I’ve always envisioned doing it for myself and year after year we haven’t been able to,” Isaiah-Michael Williams said. “Now that I’m able to, it’s just amazing.”

The senior, a Greater Western Ohio Conference first team selection, is averaging 22.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game for the Beavers.

Isaiah Williams took over the Beavercreek basketball program three seasons ago after serving on Steve Pittman’s staff.

The father-son relationship on the bench has been amazing, Isaiah-Michael Williams said. While he’s “getting on me the hardest most of the time,” he knows it comes with being the coaches’ son.

“You always want to win a championship with your Dad,” Isaiah-Michael Williams said. “I love playing for my Dad. I just love my Dad, period.”

The senior also appreciated winning the title with his senior teammates who worked so hard to win a championship after a tough regular season. They finished sixth in the GWOC this season, but played several tough games to prepare them for the postseason.

“I grew up with most of these guys,” Isaiah-Michael Williams said. “Our starters, we’ve been playing together since the sixth grade. To be able to go from that to winning a district championship together, it’s awesome.”

As for the head coach, the victory is “hopefully the start of something great,” he said.

“Our goal as coaches was to set a foundation for Beavercreek where basketball could be something loved and cherished and worked hard after, so hopefully this is not just for us, but the generations to come for them to set the bar and set a standard that we can achieve year-in, year-out,” Isaiah Williams said.

Here’s a look at other local teams playing in this week’s regional semifinals:

Division III

Trotwood Madison (23-2) vs. Badin (19-6)

7 p.m. Wednesday at Princeton High School

After winning their first two postseason games by an average of 57.5 points, Trotwood needed overtime to beat Turpin 74-64 on Saturday at Fairborn. They’re led by 6-7 senior post Jermiel Adkins (15.8 ppg).

Badin is back in the regional semifinals for the second straight season. They fell to Cincinnati Wyoming in a D-II regional semifinal last season.

Division IV

Alter (19-6) vs. Oakwood (20-5)

7 p.m. Tuesday at Lakota East High School

The Knights are back in the regional semifinals for the fourth straight season and are seeking their third trip to the state tournament in four years. Alter won the D-II state championship a year ago, beating Maysville 68-54.

Oakwood, which won the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division title for the fourth straight season, is seeking its first-ever trip to the state tournament. They beat Taft 65-58 to advance to a regional semifinal for the first time since 2007.

Northridge (21-4) vs. Wyoming (23-2)

7 p.m. Wednesday at Lakota East High School

Northridge beat CHCA 74-64 on Saturday to win its sixth straight game. The Polar Bears have lost to two in-state opponents all season -- Hilliard Davidson and Hilliard Bradley.

Wyoming, the Cincinnati Hills League champion, fell to Alter in last season’s Division II regional final.

Division V

Clark Montessori (15-8) vs. Preble Shawnee (16-9)

7 p.m. Tuesday at Fairborn High School

The Arrows beat Cincinnati Seven Hills 55-33 to win their third straight district title. They lost to Cleveland Heights Lutheran East in a Division III state semifinal game last season.

Division VI

Tri-Village (23-2) vs. Anna (15-10)

8 p.m. Tuesday at Vandalia Butler High School

The Patriots beat Cincinnati Country Day 62-57 to win their fifth straight district title. They lost to Preble Shawnee in last year’s D-III regional semifinals.

Anna beat Fort Recovery 67-59 to win the district title.

Division VII

Franklin Monroe (18-6) vs. Botkins (19-6)

8 p.m. Thursday at Vandalia Butler

The Jets won their first district title since 2011, beating Fort Loramie 38-32. They last advanced to the state tournament in 1974.

Botkins beat Shelby County rival Jackson Center 62-45 in a district final game.

Russia (25-0) vs. Westerville Northside Christian (19-6)

6 p.m. Thursday at Vandalia Butler

The undefeated Raiders are seeking their third straight trip to the state finals. They fell to eventual state champion Richmond Heights – who’s now in D-V – in back-to-back seasons.