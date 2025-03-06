Raiders ready for rematch with Robert Morris in quarterfinals

The Colonials doubled the score against the Jaguars in their first meeting, 106-53, and they won, 82-68, on the road in the regular-season finale.

They split their two games with the Raiders, and both were up for grabs in the final minute.

“We’ve had two dogfights. I love their team. … It’s going to be a great environment and everything you hope it will be when you sign up for this,” coach Clint Sargent said.

Robert Morris (23-8) has won seven straight games and 13 of its last 14. The only defeat was at the Nutter Center.

The Raiders capitalized on some late miscues and won, 66-64.

After building a 64-56 lead with 2:30 left, the champs didn’t score again. They had two turnovers against a full-court press and missed two 3′s and the front end of a 1-and-1.

Sub Andrew Welage made the game-winning shot in the lane with 11 seconds left.

Playing without star guard Alex Huibregtse, the Raiders had the ball with the game tied, 70-70, on the road. But Jack Doumbia had two turnovers in the final 42 seconds, and the Colonials escaped, 75-72.

“I think our team is confident just from what we’ve been through. ‘Redeem’ is a word I use. Redeem our time. Redeem some previous pain and failure. This opportunity is a great one,” Sargent said.

The Raiders are 1-2 in their previous two HL tourneys and haven’t advanced past the quarterfinals since winning the crown in 2022.

“It’s survive and advance and all the cliches you hear in March, but we’re just trying to win some games in a row,” said Sargent, whose team is 15-17 and hasn’t won more than two straight all year.

SUBS WERE READY: When the Raiders fell behind by 15 against IU Indy in the first seven minutes, Sargent quickly went to his bench.

The reserve trio of Doumbia, Welage and Logan Woods combined to score 20 first-half points (on 8-of-10 shooting) to lead the comeback in Tuesday’s 96-85 first-round win.

“At first, I can’t even lie, the energy wasn’t very good. They had a hot start. But, eventually, we overcame that. That’s what mattered at the end of the day,” Brandon Noel said.

Doumbia equaled his career high with 23 points, going 8 of 8 from the field and 6 of 8 on 3′s. He also had 12 rebounds and seven assists.

“March is just a different emotional beast — especially when you’re playing at home, and a team gets off to that kind of start. They stun you. But we had a number of guys contribute and play well.”

NOEL SECOND TEAM: The Horizon League put out its all-conference team this week and didn’t give the Raiders much love.

Noel increased his scoring average by nearly five points from last season to 19.2 per game — while keeping his rebound average at 8.0 — and yet was named to the all-league second team for the second straight season.

“On the coach’s call, it was pretty well understood that people wanted to vote for the guys who finished in the top part of the league. I get that. There’s a lot of good players,” Sargent said.

“For Brandon’s sake, where we finished had the main thing to do with it. I don’t think it was a knock on Brandon.”

Solomon Callaghan was the only other honoree from Wright State, making the all-freshman team.

Of the 15 players making first-, second- or third-team all-league, 14 were from teams with winning league records.

“We can’t finish eighth. If we were first, second or third, this would feel a lot different for me,” Sargent said.

Noel said of making the second team: “I’m grateful. Anytime you can be recognized in a conference with great players like we have, I’m honored.

“The most important ‘award’ would have been getting a better seed. But we have a chance, and that’s something I’m looking forward to.”

THURSDAY’S GAME

Horizon League quarterfinals

Wright State at Robert Morris, 8 p.m., ESPN+, 101.5, 1410