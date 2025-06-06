Reds: As Hunter Greene lands on the injured list, the Reds bring back Wade Miley

To start the 2025 season, Greene was pitching better than he ever had. But a recurring groin injury has been a setback for the Reds’ best player.

“It’s frustrating,” Greene said. ”I want to be out there. I want to compete. I feel like, as a pitcher, you do your best when you’re in a groove and you’re going out there every single fifth or sixth day. It just makes it a little more difficult when you’re trying to overcome certain stuff and you’ve got to be sidelined.”

On Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, Greene aggravated his groin. He landed on the injured list the next day. It’s Greene’s second trip to the injured list this season because of a groin injury.

The Reds put Greene on the injured list even before they learned the results of the MRI.

“Since (the groin injury) has (already) happened once and now this is twice, we’ve got to figure this out,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. ‘There were other — his lower back was starting to — we’re trying to figure out if that was related. We’ve got to get him healthy. (Putting him on the IL) was kind of an easy decision even without seeing the MRI.”

There was no initial timeline on how much time Greene would miss. The Reds signed veteran Wade Miley to fill Greene’s spot in the starting rotation.

Miley was rehabbing from Tommy John surgery in the Reds’ minor league system in April and May and became a free agent on June 1. The Reds were already discussing bringing Miley back to join the Reds’ bullpen, but Greene’s injury opened up the need in the rotation.

“I’m open to doing whatever, and I’m just excited to be back in the big leagues.” Miley said. “I loved my time here (the first time). It was unfortunate with COVID and stuff, but we became really close. You get to know a lot of people. I can’t say enough good things about (Reds executives) Nick (Krall) and Brad (Meador) and the organization. Obviously (pitching coach Derek Johnson), I’ve worked with him. I was super pumped about (Terry Francona) getting the job. I wasn’t even a Red yet, but I thought that was great for the organization. There was great familiarity.”