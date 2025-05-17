Reds: As Noelvi Marte lands on the injured list, Santiago Espinal takes over at third base

Marte went on to earn his old job back, playing well and stepping back in as the Reds’ every day third baseman. But as soon as he had momentum again, he suffered a Grade Two oblique strain that will keep him out for several weeks.

“He did a really good job,” Francona said. “There’s something to be said for — when somebody says they’re confident, and you actually go work, that’s how you attain confidence. It was pretty obvious that he had worked really hard.”

Earlier this year, Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson suffered a Grade One oblique strain and missed seven weeks. The Reds haven’t set a timeline to return yet for Marte, but the injury is a frustrated one for the talented 23-year-old.

“It’s difficult,” Marte said via interpreter Tomas Vera. “There’s nothing you can do now. Now, you have to work hard to get back on the field as quickly as possible.”

Marte felt a tweak in his oblique fielding a ground ball in early May, and he aggravated it a few days later while swinging in the batting cage before the game.

“I was feeling a little discomfort, even when I was laughing and moving around I felt something,” Marte said.

Marte was one of the Reds’ most consistent players. He was hitting .294, showing some power as well as great range at third base. His swing decisions had improved, he was working higher-quality at-bats and he significantly cut down on throwing errors.

Marte is one of the Reds’ most talented players, but he had to become more consistent. He did that.

“You can see the difference in the way he takes care of his business in practice and the games,” Santiago Espinal said. “He’s confident. That’s the most important thing. The mental side of it. He’s at peace with himself mentally. I’m more proud of him than anything else.”

“I thank God because he helped me come back and feel myself,” Marte said. “Doing what I’m doing right now, I’m confident in myself.”

But with Marte now injured, the Reds have three third basemen on the injured list. Marte joins Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jeimer Candelario. In their absences, Espinal has received the bulk of the playing time at third base.

Espinal has been solid, and he continues to make an impact as a utility player.

“We’re very fortunate we have (Espinal) here because it’s very valuable,” Francona said. “More valuable than the numbers, and the numbers are good. I remember during the winter talking to (general manager Brad Meador and president of baseball operations Nick Krall). They were like, ‘You’re going to want to find ways to get him in the lineup.’ That’s the way they explained it to me. That was a very good way to explain it.”