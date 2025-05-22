Reds: Benson’s patience pays off with NL Player of the Week award

Last year, when he statistically performed as poorly as almost any other player in baseball, Benson’s biggest weakness was his approach against fastballs in two-strike counts. Making improvements in that area is very meaningful for him.

It’s even more meaningful for a Reds team that has needed a spark.

“It’s so deserved,” starting pitcher Andrew Abbott said. “He’s one of the best teammates you’re ever going to be around.”

Benson is having success with an adjustment that he made during spring training with former Red Eric Davis, who’s now a senior advisor in the organization. Davis encouraged Benson to use a different batting stance with his hands out in front of him.

“He was talking with me and suggested that I could loosen myself up a bit,” Benson said. “Not to be so stiff, as he’d like to say. I gave it a try. I felt more loose. I felt more fluid through the zone. It helped my swing path.”

It worked in Triple-A as Benson hit his way back to the big leagues. Now, Benson is back in a regular role at the big league level as a corner outfielder when the Reds face right-handed pitching.

“I’m definitely getting results at the moment, which I’m grateful for,” Benson said. “My focus is really on showing up and being consistent with what I’m trying to do.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Reds’ offense has been hot and cold this season, and the biggest concern has been the way the lineup hasn’t capitalized on mistake pitches from the opposing team. That hasn’t been a problem for Benson.

“He has worked really hard,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “It seems like if he misses a pitch earlier in the count and they come back with it, he hasn’t missed it the second time. He sure is confident. He should be.”

While he’s tapping into some standout raw power, Benson is also doing a better job of cutting down on the number of swings and misses.

“I’m doing a really good job of swinging at pitches I want to swing at, taking pitches I don’t want and capitalizing on mistakes,” Benson said.

Benson was called up two weeks ago, and he initially was in a bench role on the Reds. On the depth chart, he was behind Connor Joe and Rece Hinds. Benson received a chance to play when center fielder TJ Friedl missed two games with a minor wrist injury, and Benson’s ability to capitalize on that opportunity has helped him solidify a spot in the lineup.

He was ready when he received his chance to play.

“He was dying for an opportunity,” Francona said. “A lot of times, you send guys to Triple A and it’s human nature. I don’t want to say pouting. But you know, it’s like getting kicked in the stomach. And he probably did the opposite of that, and he went and played.”