Reds’ Castellanos ejected after bench-clearing incident against Cardinals

Two days after a chilly Opening Day, things got heated at Great American Ball Park on Saturday as the benches cleared in the fourth inning of a game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals.
The Reds’ Nick Castellanos slid across home plate, scoring on a wild pitch by Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford. As he got up, he said something to Woodford. That caused Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina to pursue Castellanos. Mike Moustakas came out of the on-deck circle to stop Molina.
In seconds, players from both benches were on the field, and there was much shoving. Later, a second skirmish started in the outfield.
Castellanos, who was 1-for-2 with two runs scored, was ejected from the game. Aristides Aquino replaced him in right field and hit a home run in the sixth to give the Reds a 9-3 lead.
Credit: Aaron Doster