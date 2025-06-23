Reds designate veteran infielder for assignment

The Cincinnati Reds reinstated infielder Jeimer Candelario from the 10-day injured list on Monday and then designated him for assignment.
The Reds signed Candelario to a three-year, $45 million contract in December 2023. In two seasons, he hit .207 with 22 home runs and 66 RBIs.
This season, Candelario, 31, hit .113 in 22 games before going on the injured list April 30 with a right lumbar strain. On a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Louisville Bats this month, he hit .211 in 15 games.
The Reds (40-38) beat the Cardinals 4-1 on Sunday in St. Louis to avoid a three-game sweep. They start a three-game series against the New York Yankees (45-32) on Monday at Great American Ball Park.
