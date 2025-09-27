Reds: Dramatic win in Milwaukee vaults the Reds back into playoff position

The Reds picked up a tense, dramatic 3-1 win over the Brewers on Friday. Because the Mets also went on to lose their game in Miami, the Reds vaulted back into the third wild card spot with two games left in the season.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

“I get so nervous that it’s hard to explain,” Francona said. “I don’t mean nervous where you can’t do your job. If you saw where I stood and you saw the mess that was in front of me, that’s what my stomach felt like.”

This close Reds win had a lot of moving pieces. An aggressive Francona had a quick hook on starter Zack Littell, who allowed one run in 4 ⅔ innings. Francona pulled Littell with a runner on in the fifth inning.

“If I managed with my heart, I’d have left him in,” Francona said. “I don’t think this is the right time to do that.”

Francona trusted rookie reliever Connor Phillips, who was in Triple-A a month ago, to get four big outs.

And Phillips delivered, like he has been throughout September.

“He stepped into a huge role,” catcher Tyler Stephenson said. “He’s fearless. To see everything that he has achieved, it’s exciting.”

Left fielder Gavin Lux, making his first start at that position since September 7, got the offense rolling with two hits and two runs scored.

Having Lux in left field allowed Miguel Andujar, who has historically done well against standout Brewers starter Quinn Priester, to be in the lineup. Andujar drove Lux in for the go-ahead run in the sixth.

Lux also made a sliding catch in left field.

“I told (Francona) in the spring to throw me wherever you need me to play,” Lux said. “I’ll go out there and do my best. I don’t care where it is. It’s been a little bit of a struggle, but I’ve been trying to work hard with (outfield coach Collin Cowgill) to get a little more comfortable out there.”

Because the Reds have added Chase Burns, Nick Martinez and Phillips into the bullpen over the last two months, pitching coach Derek Johnson said the bullpen has more depth than it has had at any point in the season. While Burns and Martinez didn’t pitch on Friday — their time will come this weekend — Phillips, Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan and Emilio Pagán shut down the Brewers as the Reds picked up the win.

The Reds are technically tied with the Mets in the standings, but the Reds have the tiebreaker. If the Mets lose on Saturday afternoon and the Reds win on Saturday night, then the Reds can clinch a playoff spot.

“We can start to feel it a little bit. At the same time we have to take care of business,” Lux said. “We’re not there yet.”