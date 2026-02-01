Reds: Eugenio Suarez returning to Cincinnati on one-year deal, sources say

By Charlie Goldsmith – Contributing Writer
30 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, whose lack of power has been a cause for concern for the last five years, brought back a familiar slugger who becomes an imposing middle of the order threat in their lineup.

Eugenio Suárez is returning to Cincinnati on a one-year deal, according to sources. Five years after the Reds began a rebuild by dealing him, he joins the Reds as their biggest free agent signing of the offseason.

Last year, Suárez hit 49 home runs with 118 RBI. There were flaws in his game as he posted a .298 on-base percentage and played below-average defense. But the power is a great trait, and he’ll bring a different look to the Reds’ lineup.

Suárez is expected to play DH, first base and third base. The Reds would be able to put out their best lineup by having Suárez at DH, Sal Stewart at first base and Spencer Steer in left field.

Suárez can give the Reds some badly needed protection behind Elly De La Cruz in the lineup. Because of the fear that Suárez can instill in opposing pitchers, teams will have to pitch more carefully to De La Cruz.

It sounds like the Reds extended their payroll to make this happen. While it wasn’t a straight line path, it ended up being a pretty straightforward pivot after the Reds missed out on Kyle Schwarber.

This offseason, the Reds successfully added an impact bat in Suárez, added depth with outfielder JJ Bleday and Dane Myers and and rebuilt their bullpen with Pierce Johnson, Caleb Ferguson and Brock Burke.

