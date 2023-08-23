Reds first-round pick joining Dragons, but won’t play in games

Rhett Lowder, the Cincinnati Reds’ first-round draft pick this summer, is joining the Dayton Dragons but he won’t be pitching.

Lowder, rated the Reds No. 2 prospect by MLB.com, will be on the Dragons development list. He will participate in pre-game work and other practice activities, but he won’t be eligible to pitch in games.

Lowder was the seventh overall pick out of Wake Forest, pitched in the College World Series and was the ACC pitcher of the year 2022 and 2023. He was also honored as the ACC Male Athlete of the Year and as a two-time All-American.

In 2023, Lowder set Wake Forest records in victories and strikeouts, going 15-0 with a 1.87 ERA. His career record at Wake Forest was 30-5 in 49 appearances with a 3.29 ERA.

Second baseman Tyler Callihan was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga. His roster spot is being filled by outfielder Hector Rodriguez, 19, who batted .293 with 16 home runs and 56 RBIs at Low-A Daytona. He leads the Florida State league in slugging percentage and extra-base hits. Rodriguez was signed out of the Dominican Republic by the New York Mets in 2021. The Reds acquired Rodriguez and Dragons starting pitcher Jose Acuna at the trade deadline last year for outfielder Tyler Naquin and pitcher Phillip Diehl.