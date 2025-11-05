Reds games will stay on FanDuel Sports Network in 2026

“It’s a priority to give Reds fans dependable coverage, great storytelling, and the ability to watch Reds baseball across a variety of platforms,” said Phil Castellini, President & CEO of the Reds in a press release, “and FanDuel Sports Network delivers all three. Main Street Sports Group has been an exceptional partner, constantly raising the bar in how Reds baseball is produced and distributed to our fans.”

There was more uncertainty around the Reds’ TV situation last year when there was a November announcement that Major League Baseball would produce and distribute Reds games in 2025. Then in January, the Reds announced that games would once again air on the FanDuel Sports Network, which was known as Bally Sports in previous seasons.

In February, the Reds announced a new direct-to-consumer streaming option for fans.

“This season marks the first time Reds games will be available direct-to-consumer as part of the new local media rights agreement between the club and network,” read a Reds press release. “This new streaming option will give fans throughout the Reds regional TV territory access to its Reds coverage with no local blackouts. The DTC option for fans is available for purchase with monthly, season pass and annual options.”

The Reds open the season on March 26 against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park.