Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Reds games will stay on FanDuel Sports Network in 2026

The scene at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, March 27, 2025, before an Opening Day game between the Reds and Giants at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

The scene at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, March 27, 2025, before an Opening Day game between the Reds and Giants at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

The FanDuel Sports Network will once again broadcast Cincinnati Reds games in the 2026 season.

Main Street Sports Group, owner of FanDuel Sports Network, announced Wednesday it has extended its media rights agreements with the Reds, Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers.

“It’s a priority to give Reds fans dependable coverage, great storytelling, and the ability to watch Reds baseball across a variety of platforms,” said Phil Castellini, President & CEO of the Reds in a press release, “and FanDuel Sports Network delivers all three. Main Street Sports Group has been an exceptional partner, constantly raising the bar in how Reds baseball is produced and distributed to our fans.”

There was more uncertainty around the Reds’ TV situation last year when there was a November announcement that Major League Baseball would produce and distribute Reds games in 2025. Then in January, the Reds announced that games would once again air on the FanDuel Sports Network, which was known as Bally Sports in previous seasons.

In February, the Reds announced a new direct-to-consumer streaming option for fans.

“This season marks the first time Reds games will be available direct-to-consumer as part of the new local media rights agreement between the club and network,” read a Reds press release. “This new streaming option will give fans throughout the Reds regional TV territory access to its Reds coverage with no local blackouts. The DTC option for fans is available for purchase with monthly, season pass and annual options.”

The Reds open the season on March 26 against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park.

In Other News
1
Who’s your pick? Vote for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week
2
Major League Baseball announces 2026 spring training schedule
3
High school sports: Area seniors to compete at Mid-East Cross Country...
4
Dayton records most lopsided victory on perfect opening night for A-10
5
Girls volleyball state preview: Tippecanoe ready to build on...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.