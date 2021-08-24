Reds get one reliever back, designate another for assignment

The Cincinnati Reds activated reliever Tejay Antone and designated reliever Sean Doolittle for assignment on Tuesday before the start of a three-game series on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Antone hasn’t pitched for the Reds since June 24. He was sidelined with a right forearm strain. In seven rehab appearances for the Triple-A Louisville Bats, he pitched 6 2/3 innings and had a 2.70 ERA.
Prior to his injury, Antone had the best numbers in what was then one of baseball’s worst bullpens. He had a 1.87 ERA in 22 games.
The Reds bullpen still ranks 27th out of 30 teams in ERA (5.18) but has been much better in the last 30 days (3.66 ERA, the ninth-best mark in baseball).
Doolittle, who signed a one-year contract with the Reds as a free agent in February, has not pitched since Aug. 18 and has made just four appearances in August after making nine in July. He had a 4.46 ERA in 45 appearances.