Reds: Hunter Greene’s mindset heading into the stretch run

“I’m just feeling good,” said Greene, who is scheduled to pitch against the Blue Jays on Monday. “We’re in a crucial part of the season making this push. Every game matters from now on.”

Greene is hopeful that he can learn from a similar experience that he went through in 2023. Two years ago, he returned from the injured list in August. But he struggled in most of his starts down the stretch as the Reds chased a playoff spot. He said that from that experience, he received a reminder of the importance of “being ready to go and mentally being focused and locked in.”

Greene hasn’t shown much rust, allowing six earned runs over his three starts in August. He marked his return with six shutout innings in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The following week, he allowed three runs in 6 ⅓ innings against the Los Angeles Angels. One of the runs charged to Greene scored after Greene exited the game in the seventh inning and reliever Graham Ashcraft allowed an inherited runner to score with two outs.

On Aug. 25 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Greene allowed three earned runs (five total) in five-plus innings. He left two breaking balls over the plate that turned into home runs for Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages. The unearned runs scored following a missed play at shortstop from Elly De La Cruz.

On the whole, Greene looks sharp and confident.

“It’s a lot of fun playing games like we’re in now and for the rest of the season,” Greene said. “I’m trying to keep a good energy.”

He said that his mind isn’t on the groin injury that impacted him throughout May and led to him spending most of June and all of July on the injured list. Greene said that his focus is on doing his part to help the team make a run.

“It’s a grind of a season,” Greene said. “Obviously, I want to be able to help the team and put us in a good position moving forward. I’ve been able to do that the last few years. I want to continue to do that. There are a lot more meaningful games for the rest of the season. I’m just trying to do my part there.”

Currently, the biggest story of Greene’s season has been the lingering groin injury that kept him out. There were multiple setbacks, and Greene went through a thorough process to return.

A strong conclusion to the 2025 season could change what his season is remembered for. The Reds are playing critical games. The strength of the team is the rotation. Greene has as much upside as anyone, and he showed against the Phillies what he’s capable of against a standout lineup.

The Reds are counting on getting more games like that from Greene down the stretch.

“You can’t change the past,” Greene said. “I’m trying to be positive and be able to make a change in the second half of the season. That’s where my mind is at.”